With individual championships at both No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, the host Cavaliers won the Thomas Jefferson Girls Tennis Tournament on Friday.
The eight-team tournament was held at both Thomas Jefferson and Millennium courts.
The Cavaliers accumulated 21 1/2 points to claim the title, while North Kansas City finished runner-up with 16 1/2.
Others, in order, were Branson with 13, Carthage 10 1/2, College Heights Christian School 9, Aurora 6, Webb City 3 and Neosho 1/2.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jeanna Jeyaraj defeated Cora Skaggs of North Kansas City 8-3 in the No. 2 championship.
At No. 2 doubles, Warda Morsy and Jessica Joseph toppled Branson’s Carly Vanderpluym and Jasmine Tran 8-5 for the title.
Sydney Fuger of North Kansas City never lost a game, overwhelming three straight opponents 8-0, to win the No. 1 singles crown.
Fuger shut out the Cavaliers’ Allison Ding in the semifinals.
Aurora’s Olivia Ray defeated Avery Webber 8-4 in the third-place match.
Carthage’s Kianna Yates and Daniela Marquez edged Branson’s Andrea Fuentes and Sylvie Barbour 9-7 for the No. 1 doubles championship.
In the third-place match Thomas Jefferson’s Kyla Yang and Mayson Solum defeated NKC’s Adele Merchant and Lilly Gerend 8-3.
