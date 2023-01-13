CARTHAGE, Mo. – With end-of-season championship meets looming on the horizon, Friday’s Carthage Invitational provided the Tigers girls swimming team a chance to build momentum moving forward.
Winning nine events will do just that.
Carthage turned in a dominant performance at the Fair Acres Family Y and finished nearly 200 points ahead of second-place Hillcrest as the Tigers notched their second win in a row.
“It’s so hard to train over Christmas break because there are so many other things pulling you in a direction but just in the past 10 days I could really see the girls are getting back into the swing of things, starting to focus a little more and really starting to work together as a unit,” said Carthage coach Braden McBride.
“When we get ready for the bigger meets we’ll start focusing more on individual accomplishments so it’s always nice to finish this out.”
Carthage won’t compete again until the Central Ozark Conference meet on Jan. 24. Then it’s the SWMO Championships and the Last Chance Meet — a last opportunity to grab a state-qualifying time.
On Friday, the Tigers opened by winning the first three events and they finished the day with nine first-place finishes in 11 events.
Two of those wins came in relays. Aubree Santillan, Olivia Manning, Madison Riley and Joey Hettinger teamed up to win the 200-yard medley by nearly 18 seconds, and Santillan, Manning, Kamryn Dininger and Riley won the 400 freestyle relay by nearly 20 seconds.
Riley added first-place finishes in the 200 free (2:02.10) and 100 free (54.84). She bested the field by more than 25 seconds in the 200.
Manning picked up individual wins in the 200 IM (2:29.73) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.94).
Dininger was a winner in the 100 fly (1:15.81) and 500 free (6:55.86).
And Santillan was on the podium a third time with a win in the 100 back (1:08.14).
“We haver some great seniors out there and we had two freshmen who really stepped up tonight, which is really good for our future,” McBride said. “Kamryn Dininger swam a personal best in the 500 and Olivia Manning swam a personal best in the breaststroke. Of course Madison Riley is just a real amazing young lady and we’re very happy to have her. I’m going to leave people out because we won a lot.
“We’ve gone through some difficulties as a team but we’re working through them and I can see since Christmas break we’re getting closer and closer together and we’ve won our second meet in a row. In a week-and-a-half we’ve got the COC and I think Ozark, Carl Junction and Webb City are hands down the favorites in that, but I think we’re going to surprise some people.”
Carthage totaled 358 points to beat Hillcrest (176), Marshfield (170), Nevada (137), Greenwood (116), Seymour (94), Thomas Jefferson (26) and Jasper (25).
Nevada, which is preparing to swim in four meets in a nine-day span, grabbed a win in the 200 free relay on Friday and earned second place in two other relays.
The group of Mary Kate Russell, Avery Morris, Chloe Morris and Avery Ogle won the free in a nail-biter against Carthage. Nevada turned in a time of 1:57.32 to best the hosts by 45-hundredths of a second.
The 200 medley team of Avery Morris, Ogle, Chloe Morris and Russell finished second in 2:16.30, and Nevada was second in the 400 free relay with Chloe Morris, Russell, Avery Morris and Ogle finishing in 4:30.55.
“Coming out and getting good positions in relays is always a good, shining moment,” Nevada coach Clay Wheeler said. “It’s not always about position for me, it’s about dropping time. A lot of my girls, especially my younger, new, kind-of-green swimmers are continuously dropping times every meet we go and that’s always good news for me as a coach.”
“Several of my newer girls had some PRs,” he said. “We’re at a place in our training where some of our more experienced girls are hitting some high-intensity workouts at practice so they’re not real well rested so I expect a few seconds added here and there. If everything goes as planned with our training, we’re going to back off intensity here in a few days and those times should start to drop again.”
Jasper’s Audrey Osterdyk earned second in the 200 IM in 2:40.61. A senior, she formerly swam alongside Lamar but had to find a new program this season after Lamar didn’t field a team.
“She’s (Osterdyk) hoping to get a state consideration time in the breaststroke,” McBride said. “She’s less than a second from that so we’re hoping she can get that in the coming weeks and see if she can make it to the state meet.”
Thomas Jefferson’s Natalie Carroll also had a solid day with second-place finishes in the 50 free (27.21) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.10).
