WEBB CITY, Mo. — The host Webb City Cardinals held a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a dominant 71-32 win over Columbia Battle on Thursday night during the Mercy Lady Cardinal Classic inside the Cardinal Dome.
Three players reached double figures for the Cardinals (4-4), as Keira Jackson scored 18, Jaydee Duda had 14 and Kenzie Robbins added 12.
Jackson made 9-of-15 field goal attempts and also grabbed six rebounds, while Robbins was 3-of-7 from the floor and had six boards. Duda hit 6-of-10 free throws to go with four 2-point field goals.
Raven Vaughn added eight points for Webb City, while Peyton Hawkins had seven points and Sierra Kimbrough scored six and handed out five assists for the hosts.
Ke’Shai Hayes scored 16 points to lead Battle.
With seven points apiece from Duda and Robbins, Webb City raced out to a 19-4 at the end of the opening frame.
Webb City was up 34-18 at the break and the Cardinals led 57-28 after three quarters. The Cardinals closed out the game on a 14-4 run.
In Thursday’s other contest, Bentonville rolled past Harrisonville 97-24.
In today’s games of the round-robin event, Battle plays Bentonville at 4 and Webb City meets Harrisonville at 5:30. On Saturday, Harrisonville squares off against Battle at noon and Webb City takes on Bentonville at 1:30.
CARTHAGE GIRLS ROLL
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—The Carthage girls basketball team led by 20 at the half en route to a 50-38 win over Glendale at the Pink & White Invitational at Weiser Gym.
Carthage returns to action at 12:30 today against Fort Smith-Northside at Drury University’s O’Reilly Family Event Center.
Hailey Fullerton scored 13 points to lead Carthage (6-2), while Karlee Kinder had 11 and Kianna Yates added 10.
The Tigers led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 28-8 at halftime. The Falcons outscored the Tigers 13-10 in the third period, but Carthage still held a comfortable 38-21 lead.
Northside beat Mount Vernon 71-40. Lacy Stokes scored 34 points for the Mountaineers, who will meet Glendale at 12:30 today at Weiser Gym.
TIGERS FALL AT ROLLA
ROLLA, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team suffered an 83-45 loss to Raytown South on Thursday at the Rolla Holiday Tournament.
Carthage stayed within striking distance early, trailing 21-13 at the end of the first quarter. But Raytown pulled away with a 28-13 second quarter.
Ranked second in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Raytown South led 65-35 after three quarters.
Patrick Carlton scored 10 points and Morgan Frisinger added nine for Carthage (4-3), while Alex Martini added eight and Taris Jackson had seven.
The Tigers will return to tourney action today at 4 against the Kansas City Central Academy Of Excellence.
