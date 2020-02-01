Rogers State came out on fire, knocking down its first six shots from 3-point range.
While the Hillcats did cool down from long range, they continued to effectively run their offense and shot down No. 13 Missouri Southern 105-93 Saturday afternoon on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Hillcats (18-4, 10-3 MIAA) shot 63 percent from the floor — the highest percentage shot by an opponent since the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center opened for the 1999-2000 season. They scored the most points on the Lions' court since Arkansas Tech's 103-92 victory on Dec. 19, 2016, and they ended the Lions' 26-game homecourt winning streak that dated back to an 86-78 loss to Washburn on Jan. 17, 2018.
"I didn't feel like we guarded the way we were supposed to, if anything, guard at all," Lions guard Braelon Walker said. "That's just my take on it. They shot 63 percent on our home floor. That's just something you can't do and expect to win a ball game. No matter what you do offensively, you can't let a team a team shoot 63 percent on your home floor and expect to win a basketball game. ... You have to give them credit. They made shots, and that's what you have to do to win on the road — make shots and play defense. That's what they did."
The Lions (16-4, 9-2) led just once — 57-55 on Kinzer Lambert's 3-pointer from the left wing with 16:06 remaining. But 10 seconds later Tavian Davis' jumper outside the paint tied it at 57, and Marques Sumner's 3-pointer with 15 minutes left put Rogers State ahead to stay.
Sumner hit 5-of-7 treys and tallied 21 points to lead six Hillcats in double figures. Davis scored 20 and had six assists, Brewster Peacock netted 18, Jett Sternberger 14, Gabriel Ferreira 12 and Cole Kinnamon 11.
The Hillcats hit 34-of-54 fielders, including 11-of-21 from 3-point range, and they converted 26-of-34 free throws, including 19-of-22 in the final 4:45.
"I thought they were really tough," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "I thought they cut hard. They were good at running their sets. They screen bodies, made it tough for us to get through. I thought our ball screen defense was awful. Give them credit because they set good screens. They came in on fire. They ran their stuff, and they ran it well.
"I don't understand. You're fighting for a championship and you give up 63 percent (shooting) on your home floor. That's just mind-boggling to me. I thought we looked tired. We looked good on the offensive end, but I thought we looked tired on the defensive end. ... All in all, it was a butt-whipping from the start. I knew it was going to be a dogfight. They are really good."
Walker and Elyjah Clark both hit eight 3-point goals and tallied 26 points for the Lions. They were season highs for Walker, who was 8-of-14 from the floor and 8-of-11 from the arc before fouling out.
"Of course I was feeling it," Walker said. "My teammates kept finding me in the corner or wherever I was, so I give credit to them."
Clark's eight treys and 26 points matched his season highs. We went 9-of-18 overall, 8-of-14 from distance and scored 14 points in the final three minutes after the Hillcats had built an 89-72 lead.
Cam Martin scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lions, and Lambert made all four of his shots for 10 points before fouling out.
The Lions shot 47 percent (30-of-64, including a season-high 18 treys in 34 attempts).
The loss knocked the Lions out of a first-place tie with Northwest Missouri, which won 84-79 at Central Oklahoma.
The Lions have road games this week against Washburn on Thursday night and Emporia State on Saturday.
