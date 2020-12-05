Displaying its best offense of the season, Missouri Southern broke away in the third quarter and defeated Rogers State 96-85 in MIAA women's basketball action Saturday afternoon on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (3-3) notched their third consecutive victory by shooting 54% from the field (31-of-57), 50% from the 3-point arc (9-of-18) and 81% from the foul line (25-of-31, including 19-of-21 in the fourth quarter). Over the last three quarters, those percentages climbed to 59% from the floor, 60% from distance and 85% at the line.
"There's no doubt that was some of our best offense all year," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We did a good job executing and we got good looks, open looks, a lot of easy looks around the basket. And we did a great job of screening, especially in the third and fourth quarter when we got a lot of open looks.
"And we had kids shoot the ball extremely well. Coach 'A' (Chamissa Anderson) and Coach (Kelby) Fritz have done a great job getting all the kids in the gym and getting shots up and working with them. It's a process, and they are seeing the dividends in the game.
The Lions had 24 assists on their 31 field goals. Nine players handed out assists, led by Megan Jackson with seven, Layne Skiles with five and Brooke Stauffer with three.
"I was really proud when I saw that stat," Ressel said. "That was our first game we had more assists than turnovers. We did a great job of sharing the basketball, and I was so happy to see Layne and Brooke knock down perimeter shots. They weren't hesitant about it. They stepped up, wanted to take those shots and knocked them down. Amaya (Johns) came in and gave us a big burst offensively, and she did a good job defensively.
"I think our first three quarters defensively were really good. We kept them out of the paint, we didn't allow them to get a lot of 3s off, and the big kid (Maya Buckhanon), we made it tough on her. She ended up with 15, but they were a tough 15 for sure."
The Lions, who led 39-34 at halftime, stretched their margin to 48-38 as Stauffer hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, converted a layup off a drive from the left side and made two free throws in a one-minute span before Johns hit a jumper with 6:45 left in the quarter.
Stauffer later made a layup, another trey and a shot in the lane to give her 14 points in the quarter. She finished 5-of-5 from the floor with two treys and 6-of-8 at the line for 18 points, 11 more than her former high this season and four more than her collegiate high she had as a freshman at Westminster College.
"I'm a little more confident on offense this year, coming in the gym in the summer more, getting more shots up," said Stauffer, a senior from Neosho. "I know my role on the floor is mostly defense, but if I have a wide-open shot, I'm allowed to take that, too. I just know I have to knock it down if I'm wide open."
The Lions, who scored their most points in an MIAA game since 94 against Lincoln in 2017, led 62-49 after three quarters and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for 70 points — 36 for Rogers State, 34 for MSSU. The teams combined for 26 points in the final 80 seconds, with a 3-pointer by Layne Skiles and 12-of-12 free throws in the last 61 seconds. The Hillcats hit three treys in a 32-second span in the last minute.
Carley Turnbull, coming off a 27-point performance against Northeastern State on Thursday night, again led the Lions with 23 points. Johns, like Turnbull a transfer, scored a season-best 21 points on 7-of-9 accuracy from the floor and 6-of-6 at the foul line.
"The past couple of games I've been struggling a little bit, trying to get back into everything," said Johns. "But trusting my teammates and them believing in me has been really helpful for me. ... We've been really preparing in practice, trusting that we'll make our shots, trusting that we'll get the 'dub' (win) at the end of the day."
Skiles, a junior from Purdy, also set a season-high with 16 points and tied her career high with four 3-pointers in six attempts. Madi Stokes led the Lions with seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
Julie Luna led the Hillcats (1-3) with 16 points, followed by Samariah Thompson and Buckhanon with 15 appiece and Lilly Garner with 14.
