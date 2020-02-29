Look what Chasidee Owens started.
Owens, who missed the previous six games after suffering a knee injury at Washburn, dressed for the regular-season finale and scored an uncontested layin in the opening seconds.
That proved the first of many open shots Missouri Southern knocked down during the first half as the Lions rolled past Lincoln 85-49 on Saturday afternoon on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (10-17, 7-12 MIAA) secured the No. 9 seed for this week’s conference postseason tournament. They play eighth-seeded Washburn at noon Wednesday at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Missouri Southern, with Destiny Cozart and Kai Jones setting the pace, nailed 10 of 14 3-point shots during the first 15 minutes as the Lions built a 47-15 cushion. Cozart hit 5 of 6 from long range, some of them unguarded because defenses generally don’t guard that far beyond the arc.
"I don't really look down sometimes (to see how far out she is)," Cozart said. "I guess I get a little deep sometimes. Today happened to be a day that I was hot, and I thank God for that. And of course, Kai shot the lights out with me. We kind of fed off each other's momentum. The other three out there, they did their jobs, too. If they didn't move, we wouldn't get open. It wasn't just a one-person thing."
Jones made all four of her 3-point attempts, and she made another four minutes into the second half to finish 5 of 5, two short of Nancy Somers' school record 7 of 7 set in 1993.
"I knew it was (Cozart's) last game. That's my best friend, too," Jones said. "I really wanted to look to get the ball to her. On our missed shots, Jordan (Schoenberger) was doing a good job at rebounding and kicking it back out to us.
"I was shocked (at how many went in), if you could tell on my face when I made them. Actually I injured my ankle (Friday) in practice, so I didn't think I would be able to keep jumping off of it."
The Lions finished 12 of 27 from the arc, their most 3s in a game this season and two shy of the school record. Overall they made 30 of 63 field goals (48 %) to Lincoln's 30 % (18 of 60).
"We did a lot of good things, especially the first half," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We had 20 assists on 30 baskets, 12 turnovers, only five in the second half. I thought we did a much better job in the second half. They had 12 offensive boards in the first half and only two in the second half. It has to give us a boost going into the postseason."
At the opposite end of the floor, the Lions set a school record with 11 blocked shots – one more than they had against Wayne State (Neb.) in 1987 and Henderson State in this season’s opener. Madi Stokes made the record-setting block with 6:40 left in the game – her sixth to go along with 10 rebounds and six points.
Cozart finished with 24 points, going 9 of 16 from the floor and 6 of 11 from the arc, and Jones finished with 19 on 6 of 8 accuracy from the field plus two free throws.
Jordan Schoenberger, senior center, also went out with a solid game, scoring eight points on 4 of 5 shooting, grabbing six rebounds, handing out a team-high four assists and blocking three shots.
Lincoln (3-25, 0-19) won the opening tip and Kaloni Pryear, who led the Blue Tigers with 18 points, scored with no defensive pressure. In turn, the Lions brought the ball upcourt, made a couple of passes before getting the ball inside to Owens, who scored from the right side.
The game was immediately stopped, and Owens left the floor for the final time, stopping first to accept congratulations from the Lincoln coaching staff and then each of her teammates and coaches.
"It felt good to be on the floor one more time," Owens said. "I'm glad my coach talked to Lincoln's coach about it to let me do it. "I went to (Lincoln coach Ayana McWilliams) to tell her thank you for letting me do that.
"I was a little bit nervous. Can't miss a layup."
"It was a great way to send our seniors out," Ressel said. "They deserve that because they've done everything I've asked them to do for two years."
