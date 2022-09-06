It was a quick start for College Heights volleyball on Tuesday inside its new home facility at Elevate the Game in Joplin.
A 25-13 victory in the opening set was much needed for the Cougars (6-1-1) as they went on to earn a sweep over Pierce City (3-1).
“I felt like there was a lot of energy,” CHCS head coach Mary Colin said. “We were serving aggressive, we were diving for balls, communicating early and that was resulting in kills.”
Pierce City head coach Amber Wilson was seeing the opposite from her bunch.
“It wasn’t until we got a couple points back that we started to compete,” Wilson said. “If we wanted the ball more, if we came with the intensity that we have at home games, maybe it would have been a whole different turnout. I would just say the energy wasn’t there when we started out and that was something we really lacked.”
College Heights was looking at a large deficit early on in the third set. The Cougars found themselves behind 15-8 and that was enough for Colin to signal for a timeout.
“In the third set, they started tipping short balls,” Colin said. “Which is a smart offensive play and it just took a minute for us to get on our toes and start moving quickly.”
Coming out of the break, CHCS rattled off seven unanswered points to bring the score to 15 a piece.
Four of the next six points went to the Eagles. As College Heights got the ball back trailing 19-17, Ava Masena took the ball to serve.
And Masena never let the ball go back to Pierce City. The senior’s serving efforts helped the Cougars to an 8-0 run to close the set and the sweep.
“I felt like we were consistent as a team,” Colin said. “I thought everyone contributed tonight so there was some good teamwork.”
The late run also capped off a 17-4 finish for the home team.
The second set featured a 21-14 lead for College Heights before the Eagles brought things much closer.
Senior libero Jillian Mack picked up a kill from the back row to get the ball back in Pierce City’s possession. Then, Wilson’s unit rallied behind sophomore Ali Debes.
Debes took the ball and picked up a service ace. Another point to Pierce City brought it one point closer. Then the Debes added another ace to make it 21-18 in favor of the Cougars.
“Debes has been a huge impact for our team,” Wilson said. “Just the natural athleticism she has, there’s this consistency about her. To be able to rely on that and to look forward to that for next year is even more awe-inspiring.
“Debes has been really good at improving. Every year she comes back a different player and better player. She’s always positive. She’s always kind. She has all the other coachable aspects that I need in everyone.”
That quick spurt for the Eagles allowed them to turn things around and grab seven of the next 10 points in the set.
With a 25-24 lead, they passed the ball over the net and out of bounds giving the ball back to the Cougars with a tie score.
College Heights picked up the next two points to end the Eagles’ spark in a 27-25 set score.
Addie Lawrence led the way in kills for CHCS with 15.
“She’s (Lawrence) a very powerful player,” Colin said. “Addie definitely provides power and it gives us energy.”
Lauren Ukena provided some versatility with 10 kills of her own, four service aces and 12 total serve points. Maddy Colin picked up a team-high 25 assists and added a pair of blocks.
Masena and Lindsay Griesemer tallied eight digs and 26 serve points between the two of them (Masena with 15).
“We have to get to where we don’t error in a pinch or when the chips are down,” Colin said.
College Heights hosts Sarcoxie at 7 p.m. Thursday.
