PITTSBURG, Kan. — The starts don’t get much better.
The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team scored the game’s first 14 points and held a 32-point lead at halftime en route to a 79-68 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas (6-7), who ended a three-game losing streak shot better than 69% from the floor in the first half as they converted 20-of-29 shots. FHSU (4-8) battled back in the second half as it outscored PSU 47-26, but the Gorillas’ first-half advantage was too much to overcome.
Three PSU players scored in double figures in Quentin Hardrict Jr., Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. and R.J. Forney. Hardrict led the way with 15 points, while Arthur-Williams and Forney added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Pittsburg State shot 53.6% from the floor (30-of-56) and 40 percent from 3-point range (6-of-15). FHSU, meanwhile, was limited to 43% shooting from the floor (25-of-58) and 26.% from beyond the arc (5-of-19).
The Tigers got a game-high 19 points from Jordan Pumphrey and 16 points from Quinten Rock.
FHSU WOMEN 85, PSU 73
The Tigers got a game-high 26 points and 12 assists from point guard Jaden Hobbs as the Tigers came away with a 12-point road win over PSU.
Hobbs converted 11 of her 18 shot attempts from the floor while FHSU (9-2) shot better than 62% (36-of-58) as a team.
PSU (8-5), shooting 46.4% from the floor (26-of-56), fell in a 30-19 hole in the first quarter and trailed 50-41 at halftime and 72-57 at the end of the third quarter.
The Gorillas got 17 points from Tristan Gegg and 15 points from Maya Williams. Kaylee MaMitz and Sydnee Crain added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Katie Wagner added 16 points and nine rebounds for Fort Hays, while Whitney Randall tallied 21 points.
Both Pittsburg State teams travel to Tahlequah, Okla., on Thursday to take on the Northeastern State RiverHawks. The women’s game tips at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 7:30.
