What a difference a year can make.
After going 1-9 two years ago, the Aurora football team made marked improvements and posted a 6-4 season last fall. It was the Houn’ Dawgs’ first winning season since 2015.
“I thought our young men handled all the challenges and adversity that last year brought to the table very well,” coach Craig Weldy said. “They came to work each week to prepare for games that were not guaranteed. Their willingness and ability to stay focused on what they needed to do to compete was remarkable.
“Even though our 2020 season was much improved from 2019, we felt like we let some victories slip through our fingers. We were still playing with juniors and sophomores making up the bulk of our team, and our youth showed itself at times. We know we are a better team than that, and how we respond to that will be the difference in a better outcome in 2021.
Weldy lists 11 seniors who will be four- or three-year starters this fall. Seven of them — Ian Jackson, Kyle Anderson, Kohl Rohlman, Felix Barrientos-Perez, Brendon Hall, Gavin Youngblood and Cameron Savage — made the all-conference team on offense and defense.
Rohlman was a first-team all-Big 8 East selection as a running back and defensive back, while Anderson received first-team honors as an offensive lineman and defensive end.
Juniors Jackson Cline and Ethan Husmann played both ways on the line for Aurora as sophomores. Senior Aaron Fisher returns at quarterback, and Ryan Clark rounds out Aurora’s deep senior class.
“We are returning 10 offensive starters, three in the backfield and three on our offensive line,” Weldy said. “Speed should be a plus for us this year with last year’s leading rusher Kohl returning, who will lead the pack. On defense, we are lining up a more mature, experienced group that we haven’t had in a long time at Aurora (led by returning linebacker Jackson, who had team-high 102 tackles last season).”
Juniors Alex Dewitt and Daunte Floyd, and sophomore Michael Barrientos represent the Houn Dawgs’ top newcomers expected to break onto the varsity scene this fall.
“We’ve experienced adversity in low numbers and injuries, heartbreak in games lost they were so close to and yet never gave up hope or quit,” Weldy said. “They’ve experienced and understand what it takes to be successful in the game of football. Their work ethic has been incredible to watch. Their desire to be successful to me is inspiring. Our philosophy will be based on a run game, which was much-improved in 2019.
“But we must get better at our passing game to keep our opponents from loading the box to defend the run. These seniors have always had a never quit attitude and we must build on that mentality.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — at McDonald County
Sept. 3 — Monett
Sept. 10 — Rogersville
Sept. 17 — at Mount Vernon
Sept. 24 — Springfield Catholic
Oct. 1 — at Hollister
Oct. 8 — Marshfield
Oct. 15 — at Reeds Spring
Oct. 22 — at Nevada
2020 RESULTS
Aurora 50, McDonald County 36
Aurora 22, Monett 7
Rogersville 28, Aurora 6
Mount Vernon 19, Aurora 6
Aurora 36, Buffalo 35
Aurora 22, Hollister 14
Aurora 40, Marshfield 13
Aurora 22, Reeds Spring 20
Nevada 39, Aurora 20
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Seneca 35, Aurora 30
