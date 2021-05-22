SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sami Huck struck out 14 batters and pitched a no-hitter as Potosi defeated Diamond 3-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 Spring Softball semifinal game on Saturday afternoon at Killian Softball Complex.
Only three batters reached base for Diamond (20-3) — Caitlyn Suhrie on a dropped third strike to lead off the first inning, Grace Frazier on a walk with one out in the seventh inning and Lexy Bridges on an error with two outs in the seventh.
But Huck retired the next batter on a grounder back to the circle to end the game.
The Trojans (26-3) struck for their three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Grace Lawson started the rally with an RBI groundout before Emma Eaton produced an RBI single to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Haylee Sansoucie capped the inning with an RBI single to plate Jade Williams.
Wildcats pitcher Madison Bentley went six innings, surrendering three runs (one earned) on four hits. She struck out nine batters and walked four.
Diamond plays the loser of the Kennett-Skyline semfinal in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Sunday. Potosi faces the Kennett-Skyline winner for the state championship at 4.
