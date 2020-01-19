Hue Jackson 'absolutely' believes in KiAnte Hardin's NFL ability

PASADENA, Calif. — Hue Jackson believes in KiAnte Hardin.
The former Cleveland Browns coach, Jackson said the 5-foot-10, 182-pound cornerback “absolutely” did what he needed to do at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to show NFL scouts he can compete with top talent.
“He worked hard,” Jackson said. “He’s got a chance. All these guys got a chance if they continue to work hard and stay after it, great things will happen for them.”
Not much happened for Hardin during Saturday’s game at the Rose Bowl.
The receivers Hardin was covering during the National team’s 30-20 victory over Hardin’s American squad were barely targeted. On top of that, Hardin was flagged for pass interference midway through the fourth quarter.
But while Saturday night may have been irritating for Hardin without many opportunities to make a play, the 22-year-old Webb City native still enjoyed his week in Southern California.
“It wasn’t the best night, not really having a lot (of passes his direction),” Hardin said following Saturday’s game. “You want to showcase your skills, especially at a thing like this. During the season, you get a lot of opportunities, but something like this — just one game — it was a little frustrating, but...”
When Hardin was flagged for pass interference with eight minutes remaining in the game, the penalty negated an interception by Georgia Southern safety Donald Rutledge. Hardin got tangled up with the National team receiver and both players hit the turf. The ball sailed into the hands of Rutledge, whose long return was called back.
“I had inside leverage and I knew he was running a post route,” Hardin explained. “I turned and he fell. When the offense falls, it’s usually on the defense.”
Hardin’s path to Pasadena hasn’t been an easy one to tread. He began his college career at Minnesota, but was expelled in 2017 and went from a Big Ten school to a Division II school. But he’s now on the cusp of an NFL career, hoping to join fellow Pittsburg State alumnus John Brown and De'Vante Bausby at the next level.
“A lot of adversity for sure, but I’ve tried to keep my head up,” Hardin said. “I’m a Christian and I have a firm belief in God. I know he has a plan, so it’s just trusting that plan and good things happen.”
