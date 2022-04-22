Ethan Meeks came from humble beginnings.
Cut from the basketball team his sophomore year and freshman year at Joplin High School, Meeks’ career in basketball didn’t start off on an ideal note.
“To me, I felt like I wasn’t good enough to play at that time,” Meeks said.
With what was happening in the world with COVID-19, Meeks and his parents decided it was time for a change. Meeks enrolled at College Heights Christian when he was a junior, where he picked up a basketball again and never looked back.
Meeks signed a letter of intent on Friday afternoon to play basketball at Southeast Missouri Preparatory school in Cape Girardeau.
“Obviously, there were some hiccups in my journey,” Meeks said. “But I definitely thought this is where I could be and where I needed to be. I felt like this is somewhere I could get to and I’m here now.”
There’s many advantages to playing at a prep school, Meeks said.
“It was about the opportunity to grow more,” Meeks said. “I’m not going to use college eligibility and that is a big thing, especially with the transfer portal right now. I think it’s important that I will be able to grow my skills and get better in every way and have a chance to go play somewhere that really wants me. The coaches are great people. They have a lot of connections. It’s a big opportunity for me.”
Meeks, who grew two to three inches over his junior summer to stand at 6-foot-7, joined Eric Johnson’s Cougars just in time for arguably their best two seasons in program history.
First in 2020-21, College Heights claimed its first district championship. The squad followed that up with its first state quarterfinals appearance in school history this past winter as it went toe-to-toe with eventual Class 2 state champion Norwood.
Meeks played an integral role on the interior, especially as a senior. He averaged 10 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while shooting an impressive 82% from the free throw line for a big man.
He also shot 56% from the field overall.
“We knew he was going to be a welcome addition to our team,” CHCS basketball coach Eric Johnson said. “With his outstanding play during our memorable season this year, we were able to achieve success that no other CHCS boys basketball team has ever had.”
After his first two years of high school, Meeks said the area he improved the most was with quickness and his overall handling of the ball.
“I feel like that’s what has helped me become a better prospect for the schools trying to recruit me,” Meeks said. “Some of it did come naturally. But it’s also with the people I have had around me. The coaches that have helped me grow my skills.”
Meeks, the son of Chris and Angela, hopes his legacy is cemented for the younger ones to look up to at College Heights.
“I want to be seen as a leader, especially with a small community like this at College Heights,” Meeks said.
Meeks said his ultimate goal is to play high-level basketball, whether at Division I or Division II.
“I feel that Ethan still has his best basketball ahead of him and he has the competitive drive to prove that at SEMO prep school,” Johnson said. “We will miss not only his basketball ability, but his great smile and personality he brought to the College Heights family.”
