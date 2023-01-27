It took a little bit.
But Missouri Southern State University's Kaitlin Hunnicutt got it clicking from beyond the arc.
This year is quite the opposite of Hunnicutt's redshirt freshman campaign during the 2021-22 season. She came out on fire in 2021. In the second game of the year she tallied 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Two games later, she scored 18 and again had four triples.
The 5-foot-8 guard went on to score in double figures seven times last season and made the third-most 3-pointers on the team with 37. Hunnicutt finished with the second-best 3-point percentage behind Layne Skiles — who also made the most triples on the team.
But Hunnicutt would cool down in the final month and a half of the season. That cold stretch followed her into the 2022-23 campaign.
It wasn't until Dec. 8 that she would break out for a double-digit scoring game as a redshirt sophomore. She hit three triples and scored 13 points at Central Oklahoma that night. But it was still more than a month after that game before Hunnicutt caught fire.
And now, in the last two weeks, she has three games with at least three 3-pointers. On Jan. 14 she tallied 20 points and connected on four shots from outside when the Lions hosted Emporia State. The next game, at Northeastern State, Hunnicutt dropped in three shots from beyond the arc for all 9 of her points. Back at home, she scored 19 and made four threes on Thursday night when the Lions hosted Newman.
"It feels really good," Hunnicutt said. "My teammates are a big part of that, the coaches, they all have confidence in me. At the beginning of the season, especially, I really struggled with confidence. I'm my own worst enemy. Just getting out there relaxing, playing and shooting the ball with confidence, it's great."
Hunnicutt noted that she felt more tense and tight at the beginning of the season and that could have played a roll in her sluggish start.
It seems she's found a rhythm recently. The Arkansas-native is averaging 6.9 points per game this year and 11 ppg in her last five outings.
MSSU currently has Lacy Stokes averaging 16 ppg, Kryslyn Jones 10 ppg, Amaya Johns roaming inside the perimeter scoring with 8.9 ppg, Madi Stokes with 8.7 ppg and Skiles with 8.3 ppg. That's 52 points spread across five players. As Hunnicutt raises her average, you could see 60 ppg from the Lions' top six scorers.
Hunnicutt has made 24 3-pointers so far and that's more than half of her total baskets made (57). She's firing at a 33% clip from outside, which is good for third on the team among players with 44 attempts or more. Hunnicutt has shot 73 3-pointers. Senior Skiles and junior Kryslyn Jones are the only two shooting at a better rate from out there.
As all shooters know, when your shot is falling it elevates the other parts of your game as well. That's been the case for Hunnicutt recently.
"It feels great. It gives me a lot of confidence and energy," Hunnicutt said. "I always try to bring energy but there's just something about when you know you're contributing a lot more on the offensive end."
She is one of multiple layers to this team. The MSSU women have the interior presence from Madi Stokes to grab rebounds, score in the paint and defend at the basket. Outside they have Skiles and Jones to shoot the ball alongside Hunnicut while Lacy Stokes is attacking the basket and going one-on-one with her defender and often drawing attention from other defenders.
"With Kaitlin starting to make shots from the perimeter, now you've got three kids with Kryslyn, Kait, and Layne that are all really good shooters," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. "With Madi inside, now it becomes even more difficult to defend us."
Coach Ressel noted that multiple shooters also provides Hunnicutt the ability to shot-fake and attack herself.
"It gives us another dimension offensively, because she's starting to shoot it," Ressel added. "Now (opponents) are saying 'You can't leave (Hunnicutt).' That just makes it difficult for defenders to stay in front of Lacy on our ball-screen action, be able to help and recover. I think it's huge that she's starting to knock shots down for us."
He added that each player compliments one another and that they all help each other's game with what they can bring to the table as a threat to opposing defenses.
Hunnicutt believes this makes the team hard to beat when they're rolling like this.
"When we're firing from all cylinders, we can't be beat," Hunnicutt said. "That's the amount of confidence I have in my teammates and coaches. When we're firing from all cylinders, there's nobody that can beat us."
While she considers herself a shooter, Hunnicutt wants to contribute in any way possible to help this team make a deep postseason run no matter how she does it.
"I'm going to do whatever it takes for us to win. That's the type of mentality I try to have," Hunnicutt said. "Whether it's defensive or offensive. Right now I'm shooting pretty well so I'm going to continue to try and do my best."
She also knows that in order to continue contributing, she has to find ways to maintain this level of play.
"Keep getting in the gym and getting up extra shots," Hunnicutt said about staying sharp.
UP NEXT
Hunnicutt and MSSU will get the chance to continue their recent level of play on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. as the Lions play host to the Bronchos of Central Oklahoma.
Southern is looking for a seventh consecutive win.
Note: Hunnicutt's first double-digit outing came against UCO in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Dec. 8.
