Shooter’s shoot, and that’s exactly what Kaitlin Hunnicutt did for the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
The 5-foot-8 guard scored 12 of her 18 points from deep to lift the Lions (2-2) past Oklahoma Panhandle State (2-3) 80-52 on Saturday afternoon inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
“She (Hunnicutt) is known as a shooter,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “When she gets her feet set and the ball is in her hands, I want her to shoot the basketball. That is what I recruited her to be: a shooter. It just stretches the defense so much more when you have a kid that can shoot it that well they can’t leave her alone. That's what I expect out of her.”
Eighteen points set a new career-high for Hunnicutt, who paced MSSU’s well-balanced scoring attack. The redshirt freshman hit 6 of 9 shots, as well as 4 of 7 from deep and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe.
“I felt like I got a lot of confidence back,” Hunnicutt said. “I have been struggling with that since last year, honestly. Getting my confidence back was really big for me and just having the intensity, the support of my teammates. They have faith in me. That helps me have faith in myself.
“I thought I shot the ball pretty well, pretty solid. That gives me a lot of confidence going into conference play next week.”
Oklahoma Panhandle grabbed a 21-19 lead in the early part of the second quarter, but the Aggies’ didn’t sustain that for long. The Lions answered — again and again and again.
MSSU forced 14 turnovers to build a sizable 38-26 advantage at the break. Hunnicut finished with 11 points in the second stanza and capped a 16-2 run for the Lions with a layin with 36 ticks remaining just before halftime.
And MSSU was off to the races the remainder of the contest.
Layne Skiles, who prepped at Purdy, nailed a jumper to give the Lions a 53-32 lead over the Aggies with 4:57 to play in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Cassville product Madi Stokes stretched out MSSU’s lead to 77-47 thanks to a jumper with 1:10 to go.
In total, the Lions forced 21 turnovers and converted that into 27 points. MSSU shot 41% overall from the field.
“I thought we did a good job of taking care of the basketball,” Ressel said of his team’s key 16-2 run in the second quarter. “We did a good job of moving the basketball and getting good shots. We got some layups, some open 3s and got a few things in transition. Our defense is what started that."
MSSU true freshman guard Lacy Stokes and junior forward Amaya Johns each finished with 12 points. Stokes, the smallest player on the team at 5-4, picked up her first double-double of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out a game-high eight assists.
In her season debut, sophomore center Madi Stokes scored 10 points in just 11 minutes off the bench. The Cassville product grabbed four rebounds to go with three blocks as she made her return from a knee injury.
Skiles (10) rounded out the Lions’ scorers in double figures.
“It’s nice that we have multiple kids that can score the basketball,” Ressel said. “We’ve had different people lead us in scoring in three out of the four games. They can’t key on any one person. We just have to be more consistent as far as shooting the basketball percentage-wise because we are getting some good looks.
“It was also nice to see Madi out there. People can see she makes a huge difference when she is in the middle of the floor. Not only offensively, but defensively as well. She is 6-4, and our guards can put a little more pressure on knowing they have somebody on the backside that can create some problems."
MSSU hosts Central Oklahoma at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to open MIAA play.
“I know we are picked kind of low in the conference, but we have a lot of confidence going into our games,” Hunnicutt said. “I feel like we are going to upset a lot of teams and be a team a lot of people didn’t know we would be.”
