CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Jessa Hylton and Salma Lewis registered monster double-doubles as Carl Junction rallied to beat Ozark 3-2 (19-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10) on Thursday night in Central Ozark Conference volleyball action in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
Hylton collected 17 kills and 24 digs while Lewis finished with 19 kills and 22 digs for the Bulldogs (17-3, 4-1 COC).
Setter Logan Jones handed out 49 assists and made four blocks, and Jillian Kennedy also had four blocks plus 10 kills. Destiny Buerge served two aces.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS WINS
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Lainey Lett slammed 13 kills as College Heights Christian defeated Baxter Springs 3-0 (25-20, 25-15. 25-13) in the Lions’ gymnasium.
The Cougars (9-0) were scheduled to play Thursday night at McAuley Catholic, but the match had to be postponed because of coronavirus issues.
Other CHC leaders were Catie Secker with six service aces, Layne Jackson with 21 points, Sarah Painter with 20 assists and Avery Good with 16 digs.
BRANSON SWEEPS NEOSHO
NEOSHO, Mo. — Morgan LeBlanc tallied 16 kills to lead Neosho, but the Wildcats wound up falling to Branson in three sets (25-18, 25-10, 25-19) on Thursday at Neosho High School.
For the Wildcats, who fell to 13-11-1 on the season, Emily Prosser tallied five blocks and one ace, Quinn Swofford tallied 14 service points and 17 digs, and Kierstyn Harman tallied one ace and 28 assists.
NIXA DOWNS WEBB CITY
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Nixa picked up a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-20, 29-27) over Webb City to hand the Cardinals a second consecutive loss.
Webb City was led in kills by Maddy Peeples, who finished with 11, while Kearston Galardo had eight kills and one ace, Kenzie Storm six kills and four blocks, Anna Hettinger 19 assists and one ace, Avery Westhoven 12 assists, Abby Stork two aces, and Sage Crane 15 digs.
TJ HANDLES VERONA
VERONA, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson Independent earned a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-19, 25-23) against Verona on Thursday to improve to 3-1 in Ozark 7 play and 8-10 overall.
For the Cavaliers, Laynie Solum recorded five aces and three kills, Winni Hibbert five kills and three blocks, Sonia Carlson four aces and four kills, Kayley Ball two aces and four kills, and Nico Carlson four kills and four blocks.
SOCCER
COLLEGE HEIGHTS 2,CARL JUNCTION 1
In a day of firsts, College Heights rallied to notch its first victory of the season.
Connor Sztamenits scored on a penalty kick to give Carl Junction a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.
But Rolen Sanderson scored off a Jace Edwards assist to tie the game in the 20th minute, and Sanderson scored again five minutes later to put the Cougars in the lead.
College Heights (1-7) had nine shots on goal, and Cougars goalkeeper Ben Thomas made six saves.
It was the Cougars’ first match on their field in the last two years. Improvements were made to the field to help it drain more effectively.
Prep roundup
Commented
