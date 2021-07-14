Ian Ding of Thomas Jefferson has been named the Globe's high school boys tennis player of the year for the 2020-21 school year.
Ding, a junior, played No. 1 singles all season as the Cavaliers posted one of their best seasons in school history, going 15-1 in dual matches and winning the district championship. The Cavaliers' lone loss came against Priory in the Class 2 championship match in the team state tournament in Springfield.
Ding posted a 27-4 season record and finished fourth in the Class 2 state tournament. He won in straight sets in his first two state matches, losing only two games in both matches. He then lost his semifinal match in straight sets and the third-place match in a 10-3 third-set tiebreaker.
In the team state tournament the next week, Ding defeated Branson in the semifinal match and lost to Priory in the title match.
"It's his attitude, and he has put in the work," Cavaliers coach Tom Brumfield said. "Sometimes they do (put in the work), some don't, some halfway do. Ian has taken a lot of lessons. He practices here all the time. He's one who studies the game, knows the game.
"He has improved a lot, and he was pretty good as a freshman. He's worked on his game, gotten stronger. His weaknesses, he really works on them to improve. He has a more complete game now than when he was a freshman."
