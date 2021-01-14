TOPEKA, Kan. – On Washburn’s first possession, guard Tyler Geiman banked in a long 3-point shot at the end of the shot clock that was not counted until after a video review.
It was that kind of night for Missouri Southern.
The No. 8 Ichabods tied their school record with 18 3-point goals and decked the Lions 99-58 on Thursday night at Lee Arena. Washburn also claimed first place in the conference standings as Missouri Western lost to Nebraska-Kearney 75-67.
Geiman tallied 28 points to pace four players in double figures as Washburn (9-1) ended a four-game losing streak against the Lions and beat them for the first time at home since 2013. The Ichabods also posted their widest victory margin over the Lions in the series’ 94-game history.
Washburn (9-1), which averaged 9.6 3-pointers at a 39% clip through nine games, made just 6 of 31 treys in its 74-67 loss last Saturday at Missouri Western.
But the Ichabods found the range from the outset against the Lions, hitting nine treys in each half while finishing 18 of 35 (51%) from the arc and 38 of 64 (59%) overall from the floor.
“I don’t think we did much to affect them making shots,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “Embarrassing effort, embarrassing from start to finish. That’s not what this program is based on. It’s a bad display of undisciplined basketball, and that’s on me as a coach. We have to find guys who are willing to do things we’re teaching them and carrying it out on the court. That just wasn’t a good showing.”
Levi Braun, 6-foot-4 freshman guard and a hometown product from Hayden High School, led the long-distance barrage, nailing 6 of 7 treys while scoring a season-best 19 points off the bench. Averaging 5.6 points for the season, Braun hit his first four shots to help Washburn build a 47-33 halftime advantage. He made his first six attempts before missing with 1:12 remaining.
Geiman made 12 of 16 fielders and 2 of 6 treys for his 28 points, 10 above his season average and one below his season high. He also led the Ichabods with seven rebounds and 10 assists in 31 minutes.
Guard Jalen Lewis made all five of his 3s while scoring 19 points, and Rathen Carter added 15 points for the Ichabods, who played with starters Drew Maschoff and Jonny Clausing out with injuries.
Cam Martin, 6-9 senior center, led the Lions (4-5) with 26 points, including 19 in the first half. Martin made 12 of 17 field goals, 1 of 3 treys and 1 of 3 free throws in 33 minutes. He also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Freshman Lawson Jenkins made 4 of 8 3-pointers for 12 points for the Lions. R.J. Smith had eight points and three assists, and Christian Bundy played 14 minutes after missing the previous game with an injury, ending with two points and three rebounds.
The Lions, who set a season low for points, shot 42% (23 of 55) from the field, 27% (6 of 22) from the arc and a season-low 55% (6 of 11) from the foul line.
Missouri Southern also committed 18 turnovers, and the Ichabods, who had 10 turnovers, cashed in on the Lions’ mistakes with a 31-5 advantage in points off turnovers.
“We have to have somebody else step up and make shots besides Cam,” Boschee said. “When Cam is scoring 30, 25, 26 … we need other guys to step up and make some plays.
“It was a poor display of effort, a poor display of concentrating defensively. I thought after our loss against Pittsburg State, I thought we would come back a little bit hungry. I guess I was wrong.”
The Lions are back in action Saturday afternoon at Emporia State.
