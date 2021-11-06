PITTSBURG, Kan. — With the outcome of the game hanging in balance, Jace Williams made perhaps the play of the season for the Washburn football team.
Williams blocked a potential game-winning field goal try by Pittsburg State in the final 30 seconds to seal a 28-26 road win for the Ichabods on Saturday afternoon at Carnie Smith Stadium.
Washburn (9-2) now sits in a tie for second place in the MIAA standings with Nebraska-Kearney heading into the final week of regular-season play. PSU (7-4) falls to third in the league.
The Gorillas drove the ball 79 yards in 15 plays to set up Cross Holmes' 33-yard field goal try. That came after PSU's defense forced an Ichabod fumble at the Gorilla 5-yard line with 3:15 to play in the game.
Washburn took a 21-17 halftime advantage when James Letcher, Jr. hauled in a 12-yard yard touchdown catch from Mitch Schurig with 21 ticks remaining in the first half.
PSU took the opening possession of the second half and marched on a 16-play, 68-yard drive that consumed 7:55 to play clock, but running back Tucker Horak was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 play from the Ichabods' 7-yard line.
Washburn countered by going on a 16-play, 93-yard drive to go up 28-17 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Schurig to Letcher with 13:23 to play in the fourth quarter.
The Gorillas trimmed the margin to 28-20 on a 25-yard field goal by Holmes with 9:05 to play in the game. PSU recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give the Gorillas offense possession of the ball again.
This time, Tyler Adkins capped the drive by slamming into the end zone from four yards out. PSU's 2-point conversion try failed leaving the Gorillas down 28-26 with 6:52 to play in the game.
The Ichabods drove deep into Pitt State territory on their next possession but Pitt State's Markel Roby displaced the ball from Letcher following a short pas completion and Alex Gaskill recovered it at the Pitt State 5.
The Ichabods outgained PSU 400-316 and was flagged for 10 penalties for 106 yards. The Gorillas had eight for 73.
Schurid finished the game 15 of 21 passing with two scores for Washburn. Running back Zach Willis finished with 72 yards on 15 carries.
Letcher had nine catches for 128 yards and two scores, tallying 219 all-purpose yards.
Defensively the Ichabods were led by Grant Bruner who had a career-high 20 tackles with 10 solo stops adding a tackle for loss. Kevin Neal, Jr. had 8 tackles as the team finished with four sacks and six tackles for loss.
Chad Dodson Jr., a freshman quarterback for the Gorillas, completed 11 of 15 passes for 133 yards after replacing starter Mak Sexton at halftime. Sexton passed for 115 yards on 7 of 13 attempts with an interception in the opening two periods.
Adkins carried the ball 17 times for 69 yards and two scores, while Elijah Harris made six receptions for a team-leading 89 yards in the game.
Rico Payton scored PSU's first touchdown when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 29 yards midway through the first quarter.
Former Frontenac standout Brandon Mlekus made a team best 12 tackles, including two stops behind the line of scrimmage. Galena product P.J. Sarwinski also made 10 tackles for the Gorillas.
PSU closes out the regular season at Fort Hays State at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
