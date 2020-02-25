Gabby Quinn made sure the final home game of her prep basketball career was one to remember.
A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Quinn scored half of her team’s points as the Joplin Eagles defeated the McDonald County Mustangs 40-35 on Tuesday night in nonconference action inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“I can’t even describe the feeling of winning our final game here,” Quinn said. “Sometimes we don’t get the outcome we want, but this makes up for it. This game is what I’ll remember for the rest of my years. It’s a great feeling for sure.”
Scoring a game-high 20 points in her last action inside JHS, Quinn made seven field goals, including three 3-pointers, and 3-of-4 free throws.
“Gabby’s been a great leader all year, so I’m happy for her,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “She’s kept fighting for us all season. This was her last game ever on this court, so this couldn’t have happened on a better night for her.”
McDonald County was unable to complete a three-game season sweep of Joplin. In the two previous meetings, the Mustangs topped the Eagles 61-40 at the Carl Junction Classic and 48-34 at the Seneca Invitational.
“This team beat us twice this year, so it was a good way to finish the regular season,” Williams said. “This win definitely gives us some gratification. I’m just real pleased the girls responded well tonight after a not so great performance (Monday) night on Senior Night. It was a good win for the girls. They needed this win.”
In addition to Quinn’s 20 points, senior guard Madeleine Farber contributed eight points with two treys for the Eagles (4-21).
Sydney Killion scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs (9-15), while Kristin Penn added 10. The Mustangs played without senior guard Rita Santillan, who was not in uniform for undisclosed reasons.
In their regular-season finale, the Eagles took control early as they were able to get high-percentage shots.
On the other end, Joplin's 2-3 zone defense limited the Mustangs to four field goals in the first half.
“We shot the ball well early and did a lot of things right early in the game,” Williams said. “And they were struggling shooting the ball from the outside against our zone.”
Farber's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Joplin a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Treys from Farber and Quinn extended Joplin's advantage to 24-9 by halftime.
Joplin took its biggest lead at 26-9 after a hoop from Quinn.
By the end of the third period, the Eagles led 30-18.
McDonald County used a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter to pull within five, but Quinn made two free throws and then converted a transition layup to give the Eagles some breathing room with just over a minute remaining on the clock.
The Mustangs had a couple of empty possessions down the stretch, and Joplin received made free throws from freshman Brynn Driver and senior Avery Gage in the final minute to help seal the win.
“We made our free throws when we needed them,” Williams said. “I was proud of our girls for showing some poise late in the game.”
BROWN RECOGNIZED
Williams and JHS boys coach Jeff Hafer recognized bench coach Jeremiah Brown on Monday night for his 10 years of service to the basketball programs.
WHAT’S NEXT?
McDonald County ends the regular season at undefeated Carl Junction (23-0) on Thursday night.
The sixth-seeded Mustangs play third-seeded Monett at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in a quarterfinal contest of the Class 4 District 12 tournament at Monett.
Fourth-seeded Joplin takes on No. 1 Willard at 7:30 next Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 12 tournament at Carthage.
