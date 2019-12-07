COLUMBIA, Mo. — It took a few more plays, but the Carthage Tigers are the Class 5 football state champions.
Tigers quarterback Patrick Carlton scored on a two-yard run in overtime, and the Tigers knocked off undefeated Jackson 27-21 on Saturday night at Faurot Field.
Jackson (13-1) had first possession in overtime but turned the ball over on downs. The Indians did score a touchdown, but it was nullified by a penalty.
On Carthage's possession, the Tigers (12-2) faced third down-and-10 from the 25-yard line. Carlton found Kale Schrader with a 23-yard pass, and Carlton scored on the next play to claim the Tigers' first football title in school history.
Carlton finished with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and completed 5-of-10 passes for 100 yards and a 36-yard touchdown to Marcus Huntley. Tyler Mueller added 24 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
