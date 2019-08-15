The first running of the Flying Farmer 55 highlights Saturday night's program at the Springfield Raceway.
The race is named in honor of Ken Essary, the "Flying Farmer" from Galena, Missouri, and a member of Missouri's Dirt Hall of Fame. Essary, a multi-time area track champion, is expected to attend.
The race will feature two late model features and is expected to draw a large field.
" We are happy that Springfield will be holding this race to honor an area champion Ken Essary," said Justin Wells, the co-owner with Darrell Mooneyham. "With our large car counts this season, it is hard to watch some cars not make the main event. So we came-up with this format and race while Springfield owner Jerry Hoffman of Oronogo was happy to hold it."
Racing action will also feature IMCA modifieds, USRA B modifieds, both the Midwest Modz A & B classes, pure stocks using track area rules andl legend cars.
Grandstands will open at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:30. Admission is $20 for adults, and kids 18-under are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.