KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee announced Indiana Wesleyan’s Kyle Mangas as the 2020 Bevo Francis Award recipient on Monday.
Mangas finished the 2019-20 season averaging 26.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, leading the Wildcats to a 29-4 record and a Crossroads League Championship. He scored in double figures in all 32 games for the Wildcats, including a season-high 40 points against Madonna on Dec. 17. Mangas finished with at least 30 points in 12 games and at least 20 points in 26 games.
“I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates for helping me grow on and off the court this year,” Mangas in the release. “I am extremely grateful for their dedication and accountability. Small College Basketball is an incredible organization with great tradition who provides coverage to and supports college basketball teams across America. It is a tremendous honor to be named the Bevo Francis Award winner for 2020.”
The award is given to the top men's college basketball player from all divisions and organizations except NCAA Division I.
Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin was one of 14 finalists in contention for the award. Martin, a 6-foot-9 junior, led the MIAA in scoring (24.1) and rebounds (9.2) per game, while also finishing with a conference-high 14 double-doubles. He shot 58% from the field, 81% from the free-throw line, led the Lions with 46 blocked shots and was third with 61 assists. Martin was also was named MIAA Player of the Week seven times.
