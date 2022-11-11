SENECA, Mo. — The final 36 minutes of play in the Class 2 District 4 championship was controlled by the Seneca Indians’ defense.
After allowing 21 first-quarter points, Seneca (10-1) blanked Mount Vernon (8-4) the rest of the way en route to a 25-21 victory on Friday night on Tom Hodge Field in Seneca.
“We didn’t make a ton of adjustments,” Seneca head coach Cody Hilburn said. “We made a few on defense. But, we couldn’t (have gotten) off to a worse start. The big thing is we weren’t going to panic.
“We just came out and executed a little bit better in the second half.”
The Indians’ defensive unit answered the bell each and every time throughout the last three quarters. Quite possibly the biggest stand of the game came after a turnover by the offense.
Nearing midfield, with the scoreboard showing less than four minutes to go in the game and a 25-21 lead, Seneca’s Gavyn Hoover ran the ball up the gut on a designed run play behind a lead blocker. Mount Vernon punched the ball free from Hoover’s grasp and recovered it at the Indians’ 47.
Seneca’s defense came back out needing one more stop. Senior Christopher Alexander led the charge. Alexander came around the edge on first down and redirected Mount Vernon quarterback Gavin Johnston, who was rolling out to his left. When Johnston planted to spin back to his right he lost his footing and Alexander closed in to collect the sack. On the very next play, Alexander applied pressure again, forcing an early throw from Johnston that was deflected and fell incomplete.
“You’ve got a senior with his playing career on the line right there,” Hilburn said. “We had several seniors step up and make plays.”
Those two pressures from Alexander forced a third-and-19 play. Back-to-back incompletions led to a turnover on downs.
The Indians took the ball back with 2:40 remaining. The Mountaineers still had three timeouts, but one first down was enough for Seneca to ice the game.
"We got off to a great start," Mount Vernon head coach Tom Cox said. "We played with a lot of enthusiasm. We executed well. ... We just had trouble in the second half kind of maintaining that same level of performance. We didn't make some plays that we probably should have. ... I'm sure I could have done a better job of calling plays for us offensively in the second half."
Cox mentioned that the momentum swing to open the third quarter as a difference maker in Friday night's game.
Mount Vernon jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Seneca. After forcing a fumble on the opening possession of the game, the Mountaineers took advantage of starting in plus-territory. Johnston ran it in from four yards out to begin the scoring. The Indians’ very next possession ended quickly when they turned it over on downs on MVHS 31-yard line. Again, the Mountaineers capitalized with a quick score.
"It's hard getting down on yourselves when you're down 14-0 really quick," said junior running back Jackson Marrs. "I remember saying 'Let's come together and come back and win this game.'"
With 5:04 still to go in the first period, Seneca got its scoring started on a touchdown connection from Hoover to Ethan Altic to make it 14-7.
The Mountaineers kept their foot on the pedal with the next drive. and it was the longest drive of the night. After bobbling the kickoff out of bounds, Mount Vernon started its next possession from the four. A penalty on the first play pushed them back to the two. Then junior Cody Downing sparked the drive as he rushed the ball out to the 19-yard line.
Later in the drive, Johnston connected with a receiver out wide from the Seneca 45 for a 43-yard gain down to the 2. Sophomore Braden Dodson finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run making it 21-7.
After forcing a Mount Vernon punt with 9:06 left in the half, the Indians responded with their second scoring drive of the game. The drive took five minutes off the clock and went 87 yards. Hoover connected with senior receiver Conner Ackerson three times on the drive before running it in himself from four yards out. A missed PAT kept the score at 21-13. One completion to Ackerson came early in the drive on 3rd and 8 from their own 15 to get a new set of downs.
“Conner’s (Ackerson) been big for us all year,” Hilburn said. “He’s came up with big play after big play for us and he’s our guy.”
Seneca opened the second half by forcing a punt. The Indians drove downfield behind the legs of Marrs. Marrs capped the drive with his first of two second half rushing touchdowns. An unsuccessful two-point conversion made it 21-19.
Later in the second half, a defensive stand a midfield from the Indians forced a Mountaineer turnover on downs. But then Seneca stalled out from near midfield and gave the ball right back to Mount Vernon.
Johnston rolled out to his left and overthrew his target and Marrs swooped in for the interception. Marrs returned the interception 70 yards for a score but that was brought back due to a block in the back to Seneca’s 42. Marrs opened the drive with a 13-yard run and ended it was a 2-yard touchdown run to put his team ahead 25-21 with 7:44 left in the game.
“I saw a resilient group of kids that didn’t panic and trusted one another to make plays,” Hilburn said of his team’s second-half performance. “I think we’re starting to develop a winning culture around here and we’re figuring out how to win big games.”
Seneca will move on to face Liberty-Mountain View (11-0) at 1 p.m. next Saturday back at home in the state quarterfinals.
"We're going to go back to work," Hilburn said. "Nothing's going to change. There's a process that we have that our kids understand that you don't just show up on Friday and win games. The process starts on Monday and we're going to go right back to work."
Mount Vernon graduates 11 seniors from its district runner-up squad. But coach Cox is confident in his returning team next year led by Dodson who he considers 'a great player' and 'tougher than a boot.'
"The guys that are leaving, I think, were the big reason we had the turnaround," Cox said. "They provided great leadership this summer. ... We have some guys coming back so we'll be OK."
