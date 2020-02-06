TOPEKA, Kan. – With solid play from the outset, Missouri Southern owned a four-point lead late in the first half.
But the Lions’ Chasidee Owens went down with a knee injury in the second quarter, and Washburn maintained control the rest of the way en route to a 68-48 victory on Thursday night in MIAA women’s basketball action at Lee Arena.
The Lions held a 31-27 lead after Destiny Cozart’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 3:48 left in the first half.
Just less than a minute later, Owens, the 5-foot-10 senior forward and season scoring leader at 15 points a game, went up for a shot inside that was blocked by Hunter Bentley and called a jump ball. Owens hit the floor and stayed down as an official motioned toward the Missouri Southern bench personnel to come on the floor.
A couple of minutes later Owens limped off the floor with assistance. She watched the second half from the bench with her right knee wrapped. She will be further evaluated today.
“When you lose a kid who plays 30-some minutes a game and gives you 15 points … she gives us that toughness around the basket and goes and gets rebounds,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “It did hurt us, but you have to be able to fight through that. The next person has to step up and do her job.”
After Owens exited, Washburn scored the final nine points of the half, including 3-point goals by Shelbe Piggie and Reagan Phelan, to lead 36-31 at the intermission.
The Lions (7-13, 4-8 MIAA) held the lead in 11 of the first 17 minutes and shot almost 50 percent (11-of-23) from the floor.
“We did some good things,” Ressel said. “Of course, Chas does a lot of things. You have to respect her and almost double-team her, so that leaves other people open. We did a good job against their zone early of moving the basketball and hit three 3s (by Cozart, Layne Skiles and Zoe Campbell). Then Chas goes down, and we flounder around a little bit. … And it was just hard from there.”
In the last three minutes of the first half the Lions missed all six shots, and they scored just 17 points in the second half while shooting 25 percent (6-of-24).
“We didn’t make shots, and we didn’t guard very well in the fourth quarter at all,” Ressel said. “We didn’t get after them. We didn’t start the third quarter very well when they went up 12 in the first minute and a half. We got it back to seven at the end of the third, but we didn’t compete in the fourth quarter.”
Cozart led the Lions with 17 points, making 6-of-14 field goals and 5-of-12 treys. Skiles and Madi Stokes added nine and seven points, respectively. Campbell had seven rebounds and two blocked shots, and Owens and Amber Buch each had three assists.
Phelan had another big game against the Lions with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. She was 4-of-6 from the 3-point arc.
“She controls the game,” Ressel said. “As a point guard she does a great job of controlling the tempo. She got them in their offense. She can make shots. She can step out and hit the 3. She felt it tonight. She can get downhill and get to the basket, and she sees the floor extremely well. She’s one of the better point guards in the league, and she can make them go.”
Guard Alexis McAfee had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Piggee added 12 off the bench for Washburn (12-9, 5-6).
