The story goes that she took up track in eighth grade with a little encouragement from her friends.
She started out as a thrower and through Disabled Athletes Sports Association was given a racing wheelchair to do sprints.
Camryn Ledford has never looked back in an inspiring journey that has never allowed spina bifida to win.
“She is a big inspiration for me,” her father James Ledford said. “I hound her everyday to take the disability you got and make the best of it. I had a stroke six months ago, and all I can do is answer the same questions I have given to her.”
Taking home gold
It didn’t take long for Ledford to make a name for herself.
As a freshman at Joplin, she made an immediate impression at state, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter para events in 2019. Not only that, she set the state record in the 100 and shattered the 400 mark by three seconds.
“I didn’t think I would be able to set that many records, but I knew I could make it there if I worked hard enough,” Camryn said.
By the fall of her sophomore season, Ledford was named to the U.S. Paralympics Track and Field All-American team.
But that was before COVID-19 pandemic erased her sophomore season last spring.
“It was really rough because I spent two years dedicating that to my free time,” Camryn said. “That was the No. 1 thing I enjoy doing. Having it cut out completely, it was rough because I had to figure out other ways to spend my time.”
Part of that time included participating in the University of Illinois’s virtual training camp, where Ledford would do different workouts from home to stay in shape and keep sharp for track season.
“I had like a roller,” Camryn said. “It’s like a treadmill for a racing chair that I set up in our garage and I did a lot of virtual meets and training.”
“It was a real bummer the season was cancelled,” James said. “It was bad, but we’ll bounce back from it.”
Bouncing back in a big way
And Ledford left her mark for the Eagles in her first meet of the season on April 1 at the Carthage Invitational.
The junior came up with a heave of 12.67m in the para-javelin, which is the longest distance of any 20 and under throw in the nation. But Ledford said the record likely doesn’t count since it wasn’t broken at an official adaptive sports USA Meet.
Regardless, the feat was certainly a shock at the time.
“My coaches and I were talking about that at one of my first practices,” Camryn said. “They were like, that is our goal this season is to beat that record. I ended up doing it at the first meet and we were shocked. We thought we actually only got three throws and they weren’t very good throws. They were like, ‘No, she gets four,’ The final one I threw and it ended up being further than the record. I actually didn’t even process it at first. And then my coach stood up, he was like, ‘Welp, that is the record.’
Camryn’s father just missed the heave.
“It was pretty exciting except I missed it,” James said. “They threw her in there and made her throw ahead of time. Because she’s in a chair and they had to set it up, I missed it by about five seconds. She was like, ‘I set the national record.’”
That said, the throw only adds to Camryn’s list of impressive accomplishments so far in her track career. Joplin track Brandon Taute will be the first of many to say Camryn is not just a good athlete, but an elite athlete on the national level.
“I think sometimes people don’t understand it when they see her compete, and I tell them how good she is,” Taute said. “She is on a national level one of the best there is. It’s pretty unbelievable to experience and get to coach an athlete like that. She works hard. She is determined to be better everyday. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m excited to see her the rest of the year because she’s had a year off just like everybody else. It looks like she hasn’t missed a beat coming back.”
Continuing to inspire others
Camryn said her goal the rest of this spring with Joplin is to get better and maintain her focus. She also is ready to get another crack at breaking the 20 and under national record in the javelin.
“Hopefully in my adaptive meets (at DASA), I can actually go out there and get that distance again, and then it will actually count,” she said. “Academic wise, I would like to go to Illinois once I graduate. The head coach (Adam Bleakney) is also the head coach of the paralympic track team. I have done some training with him over the summer. They have track camps there and they have a really nice facility there for wheelchair athletes.”
Her story of achieving greatness inspires many around her, especially her teammates.
“She definitely inspires them a lot because they see her out there really putting in the work,” Joplin junior jumper Donovyn Fowler said. “They see her out there trying to be the best person she can become. I think it really motivates a lot of people. From her situation, a lot of people take advantage and talk to her, see if they can get some tips.”
What advice would you give to aspiring athletes with physical limitations?
“I would say to not use it as a limitation,” Ledford said. “You have to figure out your way of doing it. Anything is possible for anyone no matter your limitations.”
