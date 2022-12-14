The college football bowl season is upon us. With teams ranging from records of 6-6 to 13-0, there's a full slate of games ahead. For the next three weeks, or so, there aren't many days you won't be able to find a bowl game on your television.
The first one is slated for Friday, Dec. 16, and the finale — the National Championship — is set for Monday, Jan. 9.
Here at The Joplin Globe sports department, we are planning a little fun for the bowl games. We will introduce a predictions game that we're calling "The Joplin Globe's Bowl Bonanza" into our daily product.
If you're a fan of college football and enjoy tracking and keeping up with all of the bowls, this should be right up your alley.
Sports writers Trey Vaughan and Brennan Stebbins will predict the winners of each and every bowl game this winter. You can see our predictions on the front page of the sports section on the day of each contest.
Here's how you can get involved: Join us in predicting each game if you wish. You can do so by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com with your picks for every game on the 2022-23 bowl schedule.
Regional games
Not only is bowl season an exciting time for college football fans, this season is a little more special for our region as all of the teams have reached a bowl.
After missing out on a bowl game for two seasons, Eli Drinkwitz has Missouri (6-6) headed to its second-consecutive bowl appearance. The Tigers have lost their last three postseason games. Last year, MU lost to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. This year, they will play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest (7-5) on Friday, Dec. 23.
Oklahoma State (7-5) is on a two-game winning streak in bowl games. The Cowboys are headed to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with Wisconsin (6-6) on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Kansas (6-6) and Arkansas (6-6) will meet in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Jayhawks have not played in a bowl game since the 2008 season when they met Minnesota in the Insight Bowl. KU has won its last three bowl games including the 42-21 win over Minnesota. After a four-year hiatus, the Razorbacks are in their second-consecutive bowl appearance. Last year they topped Penn State in the Outback Bowl.
Oklahoma (6-6) has also won two straight bowl games. But, the Sooners had a down year for their typical standards in 2022 and have been matched up with Florida State (9-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Kansas State (10-3) is in the biggest game of all the regional colleges. The Wildcats will meet Alabama (10-2) in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. KSU is in its second straight bowl appearance. Head coach Chris Klieman has led the team to three bowl games in his four seasons at the helm as well. Klieman has replaced legendary head coach Bill Snyder, who took the Wildcats to 19 bowl games in his 27 seasons.
