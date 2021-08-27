WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City had just rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter against Joplin.
And with two heavyweights jousting, you can bet there would be one final blow.
Out stepped Joseph Ipsen.
With five seconds left in the contest, Ipsen launched a kick into the heavens that sailed through the uprights as the Eagles topped the Cardinals 41-40 in a thrilling season opener on Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at Cardinal Stadium.
The Joplin players and personnel stormed the field in excitement following Ipsen’s stunning 42-yard field goal.
“It was a great snap and a great hold,” Eagles coach Curtis Jasper said. “Ipsen nailed it through. It was like two big heavyweights in a title match. Everyone kept throwing haymakers and we were good enough to land the last one. It was a well-played game in every facet."
The triumph marked Joplin’s third straight victory over Webb City. It’s the first time a team has beaten the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87.
“I love my guys. ... The players, the coaching staff and our community,” Jasper said. “It’s the best.”
Ipsen’s field goal was set up after Always Wright completed a number of passes to put the Eagles field goal range with just under a minute left.
Webb City scored 16 unanswered points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to take a 40-38 advantage with 46 seconds left. Quarterback Cohl Vaden started the rally by punching in a 15-yard run on a keeper and then Dupree Jackson found Josh Howard in the end zone for the 2-point conversion.
Cade Wilson tied the game with a 6-yard touchdown run and gave the Cardinals a two-point advantage with a successful 2-point conversion.
“Unbelievable effort,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “Being down two scores and it didn’t look very good, our guys battled. They battled their tails off. I couldn’t be prouder of our guys. I told our kids right after the game, ‘I should have called timeout. I should have sent our block team out there.’ That was on me. That was not a very good head coaching decision.”
The Cardinals looked strong coming out of the gates as Wilson got them on the board first with an 8-yard run for an early 8-0 lead at the 9:05 mark in the first quarter.
Then seven minutes later, Wright scored on a 3-yard keeper to trim Joplin’s deficit to 8-6. But Jackson capped a 65-yard Webb City drive with a 10-yard scamper into the end zone as the Cardinals led 16-6 after one stanza.
The Eagles answered right back in the second frame when Wright found 6-foot-5 receiver Hudson Moore for a 17-yard touchdown strike as Webb City’s lead shrunk to 16-13 with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.
However, the Cardinals followed with a methodical eight-play, 74-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Wilson to make it 24-13. Joplin’s Wright hooked up with Landen Atherton for a 2-yard touchdown pass as Webb City went into half with a 24-19 lead.
And Wright took over in the second half. He completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Wilbert in the third quarter to give the Eagles their first lead of the game and capped a big night with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Gibson as the Eagles’ lead swelled to 31-24 in the fourth quarter.
Drew VanGilder accounted for Joplin’s final score with a 43-yard run at the 9:10 mark.
Wright completed 24 of 31 passes for 235 yards and three touchdown passes.
Also for Joplin, Atherton hauled in seven passes for 37 yards while Moore had six catches for 74 yards. VanGilder rushed for 127 yards on 11 attempts and two scores.
“Always can elongate plays with his feet and just the poise,” Jasper said. “He continued to make play after play. The offensive line was unreal tonight. The receivers with blocking and catching the ball. .. the players executed the game plan and continued to fight, be resilient. It was awesome to see.”
Draven VanGilder led the Eagles defense with eight tackles while Robert Kelly piled up seven.
Webb City was led by Jackson, who ran for 167 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. Wilson scored three times while rushing for 90 yards on 16 carries.
Vaden threw for 102 yards on 7 of 9 passing in his debut as the Cardinals’ quarterback. Cooper Crouch and Lucas Ott paced Webb City's defense with 13 and nine tackles, respectively.
“For a first game, we played pretty good,” Roderique said. “We played really good at times. We are always a team that gets a lot better throughout the course of the year. I think we won 11 games last year after we lost (to Joplin). A few more a year before that. It’s just one game. I would be saying the same thing if we won 41-40.”
Up next, Joplin hosts Nixa at 7 p.m. next Friday while Webb City travels to Neosho.
