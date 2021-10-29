Joe Ipsen, who plays soccer and football for the Joplin Eagles during the fall, had been battling injury for much of the last two weeks.
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper wasn’t even 100% sure Ipsen would be available to play on Friday night.
But with everything on the line — and in the second overtime, no less — Ipsen wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity to nail another game-winning kick. If you can recall just two months ago, the junior hit a game-winning field goal with time expired to lift the Eagles past Webb City 41-40 in Week 1.
And it turns out Ipsen’s clutch gene remains intact.
On fourth-and-10 from the 11-yard line, Ipsen launched a line drive just over the crossbar and good for a 28-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winner as Joplin outlasted Lee’s Summit 24-21 in a Class 6 District 3 quarterfinal matchup at Junge Field.
“It was nerve-racking,” Ipsen said. “It was a hard thing for me to come out and do. I have been out for two weeks and haven’t kicked a ball for two weeks. They snapped the ball and it was a little bit behind Hobbs (Gooch). He got it done. He did his job. It was just a little low, but I had to believe in myself. I believed in my defense after I made the field goal, and they got it done."
As junior Drew VanGilder put it, “I didn’t have any doubt in the world. As soon as they snapped the ball, I knew he was going to make it. He hadn’t been kicking for a little bit, but I had full faith in him.”
The Eagles (9-1) advanced to the district semifinals, where they’ll host Nixa at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
Perseverance was the key word Jasper used as several starters were missing due to suspension in a Thursday off-the-field incident.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Jasper said. “We had some guys really step up today and fulfil roles. We battled the entire game, and I couldn’t be more proud of my coaches and the game plan that they put together, the players for executing it and just battling. Persevering. That seems to be what we are good at. We live to fight another day.”
Lee’s Summit, which trailed 21-7 at halftime, scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to force overtime.
The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 21-14 when Landon Shepherd caught a tipped pass from quarterback Alex Benassi and ran it in for a 73-yard touchdown at the 7:36 mark in the third quarter. Then with 5:07 to play in the game, Benassi connected with Devin Andrews for a 7-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21.
In the first overtime, Joplin got the ball first but fumbled the ball over to Lee’s Summit on third down. The Tigers struggled to push the ball in first overtime their possession and Jimmy McGovern’s 32-yard field goal attempt missed wide left on fourth down to force a second overtime.
And VanGilder helped set up Ipsen's kick thanks to runs of 2, 3 and 5 to position the Eagles at the 11.
"As long as (Ipsen's kick) went in, I didn't care," Jasper said with a laugh. "I saw those arms go up and I was like, 'Alright, we got this.' I feel good about this.'
VanGilder, a bruising 5-foot-10 running back, came up huge for Joplin. He accumulated 120 yards on the ground in 31 carries.
“He (Drew) carried the load, man,” Jasper said. “He is tough as nails.”
After Lee’s Summit drew first blood off a 1-yard fumble return from David Wang for a touchdown, Joplin multi-sport standout Donovyn Fowler certainly followed it up in the best way possible.
The senior returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the house as the Eagles tied the score at 7-7 at the 11:03 mark in the second quarter.
And the first half was all Joplin from there.
In his first varsity start behind center, Gooch, who was playing in place of Always Wright, connected with Terrance Gibson for touchdown passes of 12 and 4 yards to cap a 21-point surge in the second quarter.
The sophomore completed 8 of 18 passes for 90 yards. Gibson hauled in three passes for 42 yards.
“Our guys just stepped up and gave it 100% all throughout the game,” VanGilder said. “I’m just so proud of them. I’m so glad that all of our guys that didn’t think they would play today stepped it up and made that possible, especially Hobbs. I thought Hobbs was going to crack under pressure, but he did so good. He did an amazing job at QB.”
For Lee’s Summit (4-6), Benassi completed 8 of 11 passes for 73 yards. Josh Manning caught 13 passes for 89 yards, while Andrews ran for 50 yards in six carries.
As for the message looking ahead for the Eagles:
“Let’s just get better tomorrow,” Jasper said.
