Isaiah Davis named football player of year

The numbers sound like they came from a video game.
Forty-five touchdowns and 2,283 yards on 253 rushes, an average of 9 yards per attempt. Add in two more touchdowns and 220 yards on 19 pass receptions.
Joplin senior running back Isaiah Davis, who was named MaxPreps and Gatorade Player of the Year for Missouri, is also the area football player of the year, selected by The Joplin Globe's sports department.
"There are so many things that can be said about Isaiah," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. "First and foremost, he is a leader who has a phenomenal work ethic. Isaiah builds relationships with his teammates through his actions and conversations. He leads by example, sets the standard, and others follow.
"Isaiah is a leader off the field in the classroom (3.33 GPA) and in all that he does. He works hard to accomplish team goals as well as drive himself to get better. I am very excited to see what the future holds for Isaiah — the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish. South Dakota State is getting not only a heck of an athlete but one heck of a great person as well."
Davis helped the Eagles to a 13-1 record, the Central Ozark Conference and district championships, and a second-place finish in the Class 6 playoffs. He also was named player of the year by the COC and the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
He rushed for at least 100 yards in 11 games, and half of his 200-yard performances came during the postseason. He accumulated 310 yards on 20 carries and scored six touchdowns in the district semifinal victory over Kirkwood, and he had 38 carries for 200 yards and five TDs against Fort Zumwalt West in the state semifinals.
His biggest regular-season games were 248 yards and five TDs against Carthage as well as 245 yards and four scores against Nixa.
He also made 52 tackles from his linebacker position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.