A day after being named the MaxPreps Missouri Player of the Year, Joplin senior Isaiah Davis was tabbed as the Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year on Friday.
“It really is just an unbelievable experience for me,” Davis said. “You grow up and dream about earning these kind of awards and stuff like that. It is just surreal. I am just thankful and blessed.”
Davis is the first Joplin High School student-athlete to earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors, which is an accomplishment he doesn’t take lightly.
“It just goes to show you that anything can happen,” Davis said. “I’m from Joplin, Missouri. Who would have known this was possible? It gives further evidence to kids growing up here that they can accomplish anything.”
A 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back and linebacker, Davis finished with 2,283 yards and a state-high 45 touchdowns on 253 carries in his final season with the program. He added 19 receptions for 220 yards in the passing game, and made 52 tackles from the linebacker position, as well as being the team’s holder on special teams.
“All of my success this year is because of my teammates and coaches,” Davis said. “Everything that we have been through together made this all possible and made all of our hard work worth it.”
Davis, a South Dakota State commit, also served as a mentor for students with special needs and has volunteered locally on behalf of the Miracle League baseball program, all while maintaining a 3.33 grade point average in the classroom.
“I enjoy helping other people and making them smile,” Davis said. “To see happiness on there faces, to know they are happy, it just makes me happy.”
Davis helped lead the Eagles to a remarkable 13-1 record, which ended in the Class 6 state title game in a loss to De Smet at Faurot Field in Columbia. It is a season he and his teammates will never forget.
“The football program has meant everything to me,” Davis said. “It was always my thing. I woke up everyday looking forward to football. Whatever I leave behind for Joplin, I hope they remember it. … I want kids to be able to look up to me, so I just lead the best example as I can.”
