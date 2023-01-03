South Dakota State will return to the Division I FCS Championship in Frisco, Texas, for the second time in three seasons.
And former Joplin High School running back Isaiah Davis is a big part of the team’s offensive production, with 1,350 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Jackrabbits’ will meet North Dakota State on Sunday for a big rivalry matchup for a title.
“In the spring, it was our first time — SDSU as a program — going to the championship,” Davis said. “I think a lot of guys were amazed at the experience. I think it’s different this time because a lot of guys on that team are also on this team and we’ve seen it a little bit. … We already got a taste of what it’s like and now we’re just taking care of business.”
Davis mentioned that a lot of the events in Frisco throughout the week will be what they’ve already experienced so now they’ll be familiar with the scene and just be ready to go out and get that championship for South Dakota State University.
In the 2020-21 season, the team reached the FCS title game and lost to Sam Houston State 23-21 — which was played in May of 2021 due to COVID-19 postponing part of the season.
Last year, the Jackrabbits fell to the Bobcats of Montana State in the FCS semifinals. Now, they’re right back in the title game and this time they get to face their rival in North Dakota State.
The team has seen some change over the past three seasons, though. During their first trip to the national title game they saw Mark Gronowski under center and Davis leading the way in the ground game with Pierre Strong Jr. alongside him. Then, Gronowski missed all of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL while Davis missed eight games due to an ankle injury. So, SDSU saw Chris Oladokun step in as the leader under center and Strong Jr. was the leading rusher for the team.
Oladokun and Strong Jr. have since graduated and entered the NFL with the Chiefs and Patriots, respectively. Now it’s back to Gronowski slinging the ball and Davis running it for the Jackrabbits.
And despite all of that, they’ve continuously competed atop the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Davis said he and Gronowski’s ability to study the game at a deeper level while spending time on the sideline with injuries helped them to grow as players and continue to improve despite not getting into the action as much.
Davis carried the ball 14 times for 178 yards and three scores in the team’s first appearance in the FCS championship against the Bearkats. He’s looking for a similar performance against the Bison of NDSU this year.
“They have a great D-line, and they have one of the best secondaries in FCS football today,” Davis said about the Bisons’ defense.
He added that coach John Stiegelmeier does a good job of calling plays and getting his athletes in the spots they need to be to have success and he expects that to happen on Sunday.
South Dakota state has won the rivalry matchup the last three meetings, but North Dakota State has a rich history.
“We have something to prove, too,” Davis said. “They’re the dogs that have been there nine out of the last 10 years. They’ve always been a team that can win it all.
“I think it would be beneficial to us to just focus on what we can control and not look at the outside noise and just take care of business on the 8th (Jan. 8).”
Last time out, on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Jackrabbits rolled past Montana State in a semifinal rematch from last year. Davis went for 158 yards on 16 carries and added a TD.
Kickoff on Sunday is at 1 p.m. SDSU enters play with a 13-1 record with their lone loss coming in Week 1 against FBS opponent Iowa. NDSU is 12-2 and lost to the Jackrabbits 23-21 in the regular season and also fell to FBS opponent Arizona.
