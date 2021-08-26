Simply put, it's time.
"We've had a decent week of practice, considering all the obstacles we're overcoming with the heat and all that," Carl Junction football coach Doug Buckmaster said. "We need to play a game. It's time to find out where we're at and how much work we have in front of us to get where we want. We'll find that out."
The Bulldogs are at home for their season opener at 7 p.m. Friday against Willard.
And it's a new-look Willard team under new head coach Frank Tristan.
"It looks like they've become a spread offense," Buckmaster said. "They have kind of bounced back and forth from being that unbalanced, power football team to then jump into five-wide (receivers) in past years under Coach (Brock) Roweton. It looks like they've settled in to being a spread offense now, which will be a big change for Willard. They still have some big guys up front, but they don't quite have the size they've had. They were trotting out those 6-foot-6, 260-pound guys right and left. Now they still have some good-sized kids, but they're not quite as big as they've been in previous seven or eight years.
"Defensively they are pretty similar to what they have been. They still have the same defensive coordinator, and from the jamboree it looks pretty much live what I've seen since we've been in the COC."
Kyler Perry has won the three-man battle for the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, and Nate Pianchon and Dexter Merrell will see action at slotback in addition to providing QB depth. Perry, a dual threat, was 18-of-34 passing for 280 yards and a touchdown in a reserve role last season.
"Hopefully we'll play with one quarterback the entire game," Buckmaster said. "We don't want to have to play musical quarterbacks."
Chance Benford will start at running back, and freshman Tony Stewart will also see action along with Arlen Wakefield, according to Buckmaster. Receivers will include Shane Diskin and Dalton Mills on the outside and Jordan Woodruff in the slot.
The line has Darris Hill at left tackle, Josh McDermott at left guard, Ross Craig at center, Michael Phipps at right guard and Kameron Bennett at right tackle.
Defensive starters will have Phipps and Josh Cory at defensive ends, Hill at nose guard, Carter Kennedy and Braxton Dobbs at outside linebacker, Johnny Starks and Bentley Rowden at inside linebackers, Ayden Bard and Kyler Stewart at cornerbacks and Tony Stewart and Wakefield at safety.
