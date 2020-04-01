The spring sports seasons for Kansas and Oklahoma high schools have already been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But schools in Missouri continue to hold out hope that they can salvage some kind of abbreviated regular season and postseason competition.
In its latest release on March 24, the Missouri High School Activities Association stated: “While schools across the state are determining the best course of action during this unprecedented time, the MSHSAA office staff continues to prepare for spring championships.”
So while the MSHSAA continues to prepare, area high school athletics directors also continue to prepare.
They just don’t exactly for what.
“We are making contingency plans,” Joplin athletics director Matt Hiatt said. “I would say we haven’t gone into much detail because we don’t know what the picture is going to look like on April 25 when hopefully we can get going again. We’re making some plans and talking about suggestions as a group of ADs.
“But at the same time we’re in a wait-and-see pattern. Still right now there are more questions than answers, but as we get closer and maybe we get more insight on what is going to happen and what MSHSAA spring championships may look like, we’ll certainly have a plan together before we get going. ... Right now it’s just too early to get into a lot of specifics.”
“We’re just doing the best we can,” Monett athletics director Daryl Bradley said. “It is tough. We’re not getting too crazy. We had a Big 8 (Conference) meeting (Wednesday) morning via Zoom, just to try to keep everybody on the same page. There’s not a lot we can do.
“We host the conference track meet on May 5 — or are supposed to host the conference track meet. Monett is willing to do whatever we need to do. If we get back cleared to practice on April 24, we’re willing to host a meet maybe on April 30 to try to get them (some competition) before conference. We’re all going to try to do the best we can with what we got. There are just a lot of unknowns right now.”
The ADs are still busy, finalizing fall and winter schedules for next school year as well as making coaching hires.
“We’re proceeding as best we can virtually,” Hiatt said. “I would rather sat across from the person, being able to get to know them a little bit better, but it’s better than nothing. We’re happy to do it, and we will continue to fill those positions as best we can.”
“I have some coaches we have to hire,” Bradley said. “We’re trying to set up some Zoom interviews for that and do the best we can to get our staff together for next year.”
Should the MSHSAA allow the spring sports to resume preseason workouts, there are other factors.
“It’s not just the local school’s decision,” Hiatt said. “There are also government things put in place by cities and counties that schools are expected to follow. Joplin High School may say ‘hey, we’re ready to come do this,’ but as a county we may not be allowed to.
“We’re missing our student-athletes, and we hope they are missing us. It’s not easy on anybody, but we’re all willing to do our part to beat this thing and get back to normal. It’s certainly strange times. We’re still working pretty regularly, but it’s just different.”
“I’m not sure if school is going to go on or not,” Bradley said. “But if it does, we’re going to be ready. I think the majority of us ADs are on the same page. We need to get back to some type of normalcy. If we’re allowed to practice and compete, we’re going to do as much as we possibly can. If we have to modify our schedules, try to help our kids before they prepare for district, I hope they get that opportunity.
“Hopefully everybody stays inside and does their part so we can get this under control so we can get back to school, get back to normal.”
