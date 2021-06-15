Dan Dischner and Jeremiah Brunner probably were surprised last Friday when they met the third member of their group in the Briarbrook Invitational golf tournament.
“The head pro Nate (Benedict) said for me to take it easy on them,” said Jack Spencer. “I’m not sure they expected me to be that young. They were very nice guys.”
Spencer, who recently turned 15 years old and graduated last month from Carl Junction Junior High School, played in the Briarbrook Invitational for the first time. He finished in a tie for sixth place in A Flight — the top five received gift certificates — with a 12-over-par 228, including 10-over on the par-3s.
“The first round I shot 77, and I didn’t do very good on the par-3s (5-over),” he said. “That’s why I had that score. and then I shot 74 (in the second round). I thought that was pretty good for how hot it was.”
Spencer carded another 77 in Sunday’s final round.
“Not as good as I wanted it to be, but I still thought I did good,” he said. “I’m proud of myself after playing for three days.
“I might have set my goals a little bit too high. I think after the first day, my goal was to be around 10-over-par after three days. and I did that. I’m glad that I played. I had a good time. For sure I’ll be back next year.”
Mike Maier played in the same group as Spencer in the final round and was impressed with what he saw.
“It’s wonderful. I love it,” Maier said. “I used to get my son (Andrew) out when he was 15. That was the first year he played in the Ozark (Amateur) when he was 15 years old.
“Man, this boy has a good swing. I enjoyed playing with him. I’m going to get my picture taken with him so someday I can say ‘Look, I played with him back when.’ I had 50 years of experience on him, and I needed it. I was proud to beat him. I knew I had my work cut out for me when I started.”
Spencer, who fired a 2-under-par 70 a couple of weeks before the tournament, decided this was the right time to play.
“It was my idea because i knew i was ready to play in it,” he said. “This was probably the first year that I could really hit it comparable to everyone else. We thought I was doing good enough in previous tournaments that I wouldn’t go out and not look good on my home course.”
He played in some U.S. Kids Golf Tournaments in Tulsa this spring and had two second-place finishes, one when he lost in a playoff for first. Just before Briarbrook he placed 23rd in a field of 30 golfers ages 13-18 in the Midwest Junior PGA Championship at WinterStone in Independence, Missouri.
Spencer, the son of Ron and Kristi Spencer, had success from the first time he swung a golf club.
“That was a really long time ago, 5 years ago, 6 years ago.” he said. “We’ve always lived in Briarbrook, so we always see the golf course. We went out one day as a family and hit a couple of buckets (of golf balls on the driving range), just messing around. I guess my dad thought I was pretty good at it.”
“He used to play baseball,” Ron Spencer said. “One day after baseball season was over, I was like you should go swing a golf club. He did really nice ... first time ever. I said ‘hey, we might have something.’
“A lot of natural ability. His hand-eye coordination is very good. He did the Punt, Pass and Kick at Arrowhead Stadium when he was 6 years old (placing fourth), so he has a lot of natural ability.”
“When I first started I was hooked,” Jack said. “And then sometimes when you don’t do very good for a while, you take a break. I didn’t start playing last year until the middle of May, and then this year I started playing at the start of March. Right now I’m definitely hooked to it.”
“He’s really dedicated at practice,” Ron said. “During the summer he’ll practice an hour or two hours and then play 18 of 36 (holes). He really knows the importance of the short game. He really practices chipping and putting.”
As far as future goals, “Obviously it would be nice to get a college scholarship for golf,” Jack said. “But I think the biggest thing is as long as I’m having fun doing it, it will lead me to other things.”
