NEOSHO, Mo. — Dupree Jackson rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Webb City upended Neosho 49-20 on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference football game at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Jackson and Cade Wilson, who gained 86 yards and scored once, each averaged almost 10 yards per carry as the Cardinals (1-1) netted 365 yards on 50 rushes.
Quarterback Cohl Vaden also averaged more than nine yards (5 carries for 46 yards) and completed 5-of-12 passes for 71 yards and two scores, giving the Cardinals 436 yards total offense. William Hayes had two catches for 55 yards, including a 15-yard reception for the Cardinals’ first touchdown.
Neosho (0-2) also had a good offensive night with 331 yards on 70 snaps.
Running back Jared Siler had 128 yards on 26 carries and a 49-yard touchdown.
Quarterback Evan Haskins hit 21-of-31 passes for 184 yards and a 42-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Green, who had five receptions for 68 yards. Brock Franklin caught seven passes for 84 yards, and Siler had six catches for 19 yards.
On defense, Webb City’s Cooper Crouch and Lucas Ott and Neosho’s Andrew Rupert and Noah Reed all made 10 tackles.
After Vaden’s pass to Hayes, Wilson scored on a one-yard plunge and Max Stover scored from the 6 for a 20-0 lead two minutes into the second quarter.
The Wildcats scored on Haskins’ 2-yard quarterback keeper with 3:36 left in the second half to make it 20-6.
Webb City then scored twice in less than a minute of game time as Jackson scored twice from the 1 with 22 seconds left in the first half and then 29 seconds into the second half for a 35-6 advantage.
Vaden found Trey Roets for a 6-yard touchdown with 7:08 left in the quarter.
After Siler and Green broke their long touchdown plays less than two minutes apart, Jackson scored on a 28-yard run with 1:51 left in the third period for the final margin.
Conference games next Friday night have undefeated Republic at Webb City and unbeaten Carthage at Neosho.
