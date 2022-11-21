The Missouri Southern men's basketball team utilized a 21-2 run midway through the first half and breezed to a 75-45 win over Tabor College on Monday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Southern (3-2) was led by Tyriqe Jackson, who scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Christian Bundy scored 12 points and added six rebounds and four steals, while Parker Long had nine points and six assists. Ndongo Ndaw had six points and seven rebounds.
Tabor (4-3) was led by Thatcher Mclure with eight points.
The game was tied at 12 all five minutes into the game, but the Lions went on a 21-2 run capped by a layup from Avery Taggart with 7:47 left in the half to go up 31-14. A turnaround jumper from Taggart with 2:14 left made the score 42-25 and a jumper from Long with five seconds to go provided the final tally as Southern went to the locker room up 44-27.
Southern scored six-straight points to open the second half and a 3-pointer from Jackson with 16:46 to go gave the Lions a 57-30 advantage. A layup from Bundy with 9:53 on the clock gave the Lions a 31-point lead (68-37), while a free throw from Odell Wilson with 5:57 left in the game gave the Lions their largest lead of the night at 73-41.
Southern shot 43% from the field and had a 44-31 advantage on the boards. The Lions outscored Tabor 44-20 in the paint and scored 23 points off 24 forced turnovers, while committing just 10 miscues themselves.
Next up for the Lions will be a matchup this Saturday with Central Christian College at home. Tip-off is slated for 3:30 p.m.
