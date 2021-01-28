CLAREMORE, Okla. – It’s the situation every basketball player dreams about – shooting free throws with the game on the line.
Missouri Southern guard Megan Jackson knocked down two free throws with 7.1 seconds left in overtime, and the Lions trimmed Rogers State 81-78 Thursday night in MIAA action at the Claremore Expo Center.
The game provided a roller-coaster of emotions as the Lions (5-8) owned an 11-point lead two minutes into the fourth quarter, only to see Rogers State battle back and tie the game on a long 3-pointer off the backboard with one second left in regulation.
Then in overtime, the Lions saw a 76-73 lead become a 78-76 deficit with a minute left.
But in that final minute, Carley Turnbull’s rebound basket tied the game at 78, and that set the stage for Jackson’s clutch charities for an 80-78 lead.
“To win, that’s what was going through my mind,” Jackson said. “I know I have to make these two free throws to get a lead. It was a little pressure, but I knew I was going to knock them down.”
The Hillcats (4-9) missed their game-tying shot, and Madi Stokes – appropriately – grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Her free throw with one second left provided the final margin.
Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore who prepped at Cassville, posted another monster game. Her final numbers – career-high 31 points on 13 of 19 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 at the line, 21 rebounds (one below her career high set 13 day ago at Emporia State) and a career-best seven blocked shots. The seven blocks also ties the Lions’ school record set by teammate Zoe Campbell on Nov. 9, 2019, at Harding.
“We talked in the locker room that we have to keep driving, especially in the third quarter,” said Stokes, who played 40 of the 45 minutes. “We seem to always struggle in the third quarter. My coaches told me to just bite my lip and go through (defensive contact). I felt I had to do it for my team.”
“Amazing,” Jackson said. “Amazing. I don’t know what else to say. Top-notch.”
“She was huge today,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “She got going early, and she was consistent throughout the whole game. The thing I like most about her was she was extremely patient on the block. When she caught the ball, she didn’t get in a hurry. She squared up to where she could see things and then attacked. That’s her maturation as she grows into a good post player for us.”
Stokes carried the offensive load in the second half after season-scoring leader Carley Turnbull went to the bench with three fouls less than three minutes into the third quarter. Stokes collected 23 points, 17 boards and six blocks after halftime.
“We seem to play pretty even,” Stokes said. “With (Turnbull) being out, it puts a little more pressure on me because she’s our No. 1 scorer.”
“Madi is our next-best scoring option,” Ressel said. “We made an emphasis that we want to get the ball inside as much as we can because we thought we had a good advantage in there with Madi and Carley and Amaya (Johns) when she was in there. And we took advantage of it.”
But make no mistake. It was much more than a one-woman performance for the Lions.
Turnbull scored 12 points, and Jackson finished with 10 points and five assists.
“I thought Megan was huge for us,” Ressel said. “She made some shots, made free throws. Carley was all right … a few too many turnovers. I thought our defense for the most part was pretty good, and that takes a team effort in that aspect. Brooke (Stauffer) made some great drives to the basket and finished them. Emily (Kuntze) came in and gave us good minutes.
Vanessa Gajdosova led Rogers State with 19 points, including the game-tying trey. She was 5 of 9 from the arc.
“It was disappointing. It was a little bit of a shock,” Jackson said. “But we knew in overtime we had to come back with the ‘dub.’ ‘’
Samariah Thompson tallied 15 points – 13 in the second half – and Bailey Kliewer had 11.
The Lions are back in action Saturday afternoon at Northeastern State.
