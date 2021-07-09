NEVADA, Mo. — Will Jacobson limited Joplin to one hit through six innings, and the Nevada Griffons rode an eight-run fourth inning to an 11-8 victory over the Outlaws on Friday night in MINK League action at Lyons Stadium.
Despite the loss, the Outlaws (11-12) retained first place in the South Division standings by one-half game over Jefferson City and Sedalia (both 12-14). The Renegades lost to Chillicothe 6-4 while the Bombers fell to St. Joseph 8-7.
Nevada (11-15) pulled within two games of the Outlaws. The Griffons entertain the Outlaws again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Jesse Fonteboa headlined the Griffons’ offense with two home runs among three hits and five runs batted. He socked a two-run homer to start the Griffons’ scoring in the fourth inning, and he hit a three-run shot in the sixth to expand the lead to 11-1.
Jacobson struck out six batters and walked four. Jeb Jenkins singled in the third inning for the Outlaws’ hit off Jacobson, and Jacobson gave up a run in the fourth when Ethan Ellis walked, advanced to third on a wild pitch and balk and scored on Jared Toler’s sacrifice fly to right field.
But Fonteboa’s first homer gave Nevada the lead in the fourth, and the Griffons padded their lead as Chase St. Amand hit a run-scoring double, Ryan Rodgers drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Jack Swisher and Kahle Good drove in one run apiece with a double and single, respectively, and two runs scored on wild pitches.
A hit batsman and error gave Nevada two baserunners before Fonteboa hit his homer for an 11-1 lead after six innings.
The Outlaws extended the game with five runs in the sixth inning, getting only one hit in the inning and capitalizing on control problems by the Griffons’ relievers.
Brandon Ulmer, Caleb Protaskey and Drake Angeron were all hit by pitches in a nine-pitch span to load the bases, and Ulmer scored on a wild pitch.
Brett Weimers walked to reload the bases, and Protasky scored as Jenkins grounded into a double play. Angeron, who moved to third on the double play, scored on a passed ball, and two walks set the stage for Ethan Ellis’ two-run double.
Jenkins and Logan Cline singled to start the Joplin ninth inning. After two strikeouts, Jenkins scored on a wild pitch and Cline came home on Toler’s single for a three-run deficit before a flyout to center field ended the game.
The Outlaws had only five hits, two by Jenkins.
The Griffons finished with 13 hits, including two apiece from Steve Marhefke, Swisher, Good and St. Amand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.