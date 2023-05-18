Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column, and with spring in the air.
Last edition, we focused on a few topics including spring weather, and some of the many sporting events including the MIAA Women’s Golf Tournament that was hosted in Joplin.
This edition will mention some of the upcoming events, and recap a spectacular last couple of weeks of the many state and regional championships held in our community.
It is great to be in the full swing of playoff baseball and softball and getting into the summer baseball tournaments at every level! We are very excited to have so many baseball and softball tournaments in town over the next few months. Joplin has a long and historic baseball history that continues to draw even today.
The Missouri Christian Schools Athletics Association (MCSAA) held its Spring Festival which saw 24 schools compete for state titles in girls’ soccer, baseball, boys’ and girls’ track and field, and boys’ and girls’ golf. MCSAA will be back Oct. 26-28 for fall championships in boys’ soccer, cross country, disc golf and volleyball.
The 2023-24 school year will mark the 27th year MCSAA has held its championships in Joplin.
The National Junior College Athletics Association’s (NJCAA) Region 16 Baseball Championship was held in Joplin this past week at historic Joe Becker Stadium and Warren Turner Field at Missouri Southern State University. Thanks to both staffs of MSSU Athletics and Parkwood Tournaments for being flexible and allowing the championship to be completed after storms rolled through our area.
The fifth-ranked Crowder College Roughriders won the Region 16 Tournament, 13-2, over St. Charles Community College, and swept the coach and player of the year awards. Congrats to Travis Lallemand (Coach of the Year) and Josh Livingston (Player of the Year).
Crowder will be hosting the South Central District Tournament this week at Lallemand Family Field in Neosho as the Roughriders take on Seminole State (Oklahoma) and Delgado Community College (Louisiana) for the right to advance to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
We also want to wish both MSSU baseball and Crowder baseball the best of luck this week as both teams are hosting their designated district/regional tournaments! It is quite an honor and privilege to host NJCAA and NCAA Division 2 post-season tournaments. It is tribute to the success of each of those programs and the dedication and hard work of the student-athletes, coaches and staff that make the programs nationally competitive.
Good luck Roughriders and Lions.
Finally, thanks again for the support of the local businesses, municipalities and communities for making JSA and the Joplin area such a wonderful place to work and live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.