Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on the lodging tax and its impact on the success of the JSA. In this edition we will cover the make-up of our Joplin Sports Authority Board!
The JSA board, like many not-for-profits in the Joplin area, includes a variety of talented and experienced volunteer board members. JSA is no exception to that!
The JSA Board consists of 11 voting members and two non-voting (ex-officio) members for a grand total of 13. The JSA Board is appointed by the Joplin City Council as indicated in the JSA bylaws. The voting members consists of 11 board members in several different categories. The first are the members appointed by job title and responsibilities.
This would include the Missouri Southern State University Athletic Director, Rob Mallory; the Joplin Schools Athletic Director, Matt Hiatt; the director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, Patrick Tuttle; and the director of Joplin Parks and Recreation, Paul Bloomberg. From there we have four citizen board members (they must be Joplin city residents) and three at-large board members (they must be from the area but can be from outside the city of Joplin). All of these board positions are selected by the city of Joplin and voted on by the Joplin City Council. This includes the board members Jhan Hurn, board chairman; JT Weber, vice chairman; Melissa Rodgers, treasurer; and Patty Vavra, secretary, as well as Christopher Byers, Hunter Perry and Dave Compton. The final board members are ex-officio members. The first position is appointed by the mayor of Joplin and historically has been a city council member, which currently is Chuck Copple. The final ex-officio is the executive director of the JSA — in this case, yours truly.
The JSA board has regularly scheduled meetings that include committee work and full board meetings. All committee work still goes to the full board, but it does allow for more development and focus on a variety of important areas to the success of the JSA, including budget and audit, marketing and promotion, employee compensation and a review of bylaws and structure. We are excited at the depth and quality of our board members, the future of JSA and the development of the Joplin region as a sports destination as we move forward into the spring! We appreciate our volunteer board for all the hard work and dedication!
Thanks again for the support of the local businesses and communities for making JSA and the Joplin area such a wonderful place to work and live!
