For those of you that are not familiar entirely with the Joplin Sports Authority, we are a 501(C)(3) not-for-profit sports commission. Our mission is to attract, promote, provide and support local, state, regional, national and international sporting events to the Joplin area, which will provide economic impact and enhance the quality of life for the residents of the Joplin area.
We work on a budget cycle starting on Nov. 1 and ending on Oct. 31 of the following year — it is the same as the City of Joplin’s budgeting cycle due to the revenue stream that comes from the city.
We begin developing our revenue and expense projections in August and provide a preliminary budget to our Board of Directors in September. In October, the board approves the budget for the upcoming year after discussion and review.
The critical component of the timing is to work closely with the City of Joplin’s finance department to have a prediction on our portion of the Lodging Tax Allocation. Once we have the budget approved, we track expenses and revenues throughout the year and begin the cycle again in August of the following year.
Our most significant non-personnel expense is facility rentals for the various sporting events we host throughout the year. Other major expenses include hospitality for the events and marketing expenses to bring the sporting events to the region.
Our largest source of revenue comes from the Lodging Tax Allocation collected by the hotels on each room rental. As we closed the books at the end of October 2021, our total Economic Impact for the region is $4.12 million based on the documented 6,908 lodging nights at Joplin hotels over the last year.
That is significant for our citizens, our sales tax revenues and many of our local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and gas stations.
Our second largest source of revenue is from our sponsors. A complete list of all our sponsors can be found on our website www.joplinsports.org. We would like to thank our sponsors for all they do to make our organization successful.
Lastly, we want to thank the citizens of Joplin for supporting our organization and for recognizing the value of bringing sporting events to community. We are looking forward to the upcoming year and even more economic impact.
Upcoming Events
This weekend, the JSA, in partnership with Ozark Christian College, will be hosting the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) Men’s and Women’s Divisions I and II Cross Country National Championships at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The Division II National Championships will take place Friday with the women running a 5k race at 10 a.m. and the men running an 8k race at 11 a.m. On Saturday, the Division I races take center stage with the women running at 10 a.m. and the men at 11 a.m.
