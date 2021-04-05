Is there a baseball team in the MIAA that can dethrone Central Missouri?
Recency bias tells us probably not.
The No. 5 Mules had their first big test of the conference campaign this past weekend when they traveled to Warren Turner Field in Joplin to take on No. 10 Missouri Southern in a three-game series. And boy, did UCM pass that test with flying colors.
In a series that had the top spot in the MIAA standings up for grabs, Central claimed a sweep with wins of 5-2, 17-12 and 22-10. The Mules (21-4, 17-1), winners of 16 straight, took a four-game lead in the conference race over second-place Northeastern State (16-6, 13-5), while Southern (18-6, 12-6) fell to a tie for third with Pittsburg State (15-7, 12-6).
And to be clear, this isn’t a knock on MSSU for any shortcomings it had in the series. You could argue that plating 24 runs in three games against a top-five team in the nation is a feat in itself. Head coach Bryce Darnell and the Lions might have some unfamiliar pitching/defensive concerns to address, but they’ll be fine. And a midseason series certainly won’t define them.
The point is that Central just seems to be on a level of its own. At least for now.
And this isn’t anything new. UCM has won three MIAA regular-season titles since 2014, and it probably would have won a fourth last year if the college baseball season hadn't been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From a statistics standpoint, other teams in the conference don’t really come close to the Mules, who lead the league in categories such as runs (230), hits (281), triples (12), home runs (44), RBIs (210), total bases (487), slugging percentage (.583), on-base percentage (.432), ERA (4.42) and so on. I could keep going, but you get the point.
Then we dissect the Mules individually and find that they have eight players (with a minimum of 45 at-bats) hitting .337 or better.
That’s right — eight.
Leadoff hitter Josh Schumacher leads the team with a .429 average, having totaled four home runs, eight doubles and 36 hits. Scott Wolverton is hitting .400 with just 45 plate appearances under his belt, followed by Garrett Pennington (.387), Erik Webb (.370), Micah Evans (.370), Cole Taylor (.365), Dusty Stroup (.341) and Alex Madera (.337).
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the UCM battling lineup is that three players — Schumacher, Pennington and Evans — have an on-base percentage of .500 or better.
And of course, we have to acknowledge the power-hitting capability the Mules have in guys like Stroup, who had six home runs in two games against the Lions on Saturday, and Webb, who has accounted for nine home runs, a team-high three triples and five doubles.
So is UCM undoubtedly the best team in the MIAA right now? Of course.
Is there any reason to believe that could change? Probably not.
We’ll know soon enough in the coming weeks when the Mules close out the regular season with series against Pittsburg State, Central Oklahoma, Northwest Missouri, Northeastern State and then Missouri Western.
But if the same Central Missouri team from this past weekend shows up, expect the Mules to be wearing the conference crown by the regular season’s end.
