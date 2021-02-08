The upcoming high school wrestling postseason will be an opportunity to make school history for Carl Junction’s Jesse Cassatt.
The senior 182-pound wrestler claimed an individual Class 3 state championship last season and is looking to become the second wrestler in Carl Junction history to claim a second.
The first to accomplish the feat? Interestingly enough, it’s Cassatt’s head coach, Mike Frizzell, who claimed back-to-back state titles in 1986-87 before becoming a three-time All-American at the collegiate level.
“That’s what makes this season pretty special,” Frizzell said. “Jesse is one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever worked with in my coaching career. He is very determined to come in here and win a back-to-back championship, and he’s worked extremely hard to do so this year. To be the coach who helps him accomplish that goal, like I said, it would be special.”
About a month away from the start of the Class 3 state tournament in Independence, Missouri, Cassatt seems primed to get the job done. He’s 42-0 this season and recently claimed a Central Ozark Conference tournament title with a 5-3 finals win in sudden victory over Carthage sophomore Luke Gall.
“This season has been very trying for everyone because of COVID-19, but Jesse has excelled every week and done everything we’ve wanted him to do,” Frizzell said. “It’s just climbing up the mountain. Right now, we’re about three-quarters of the way up, and we’re hoping to peak in the second week of March.”
Cassatt is currently receiving recruiting interest from NCAA Division I programs Wyoming, North Dakota State and Oregon State.
The postseason officially begins for Cassatt and the Bulldogs on Saturday in a district tournament at Carl Junction High School. The top four placers at each weight will advance to the sectional tournament two weeks later at Willard High School. Wrestlers will have to place top-three at the sectional tournament to qualify for the state tournament in March.
Here are some other Class 3 wrestlers in the area to keep an eye on as the postseason nears:
Raymond Hembree, Neosho106-pound sophomore
Hembree had a standout freshman campaign a season ago, and now he’s looking to follow it up with an even better one. A returning state runner-up at 106, Hembree is 34-6 and recently claimed a COC title with a second-period fall over Carl Junction’s Lukas Walker in the finals. Hembree was 4-0 in the tourney with four falls.
Lukas Walker, Carl Junction106-pound sophomore
A year after falling one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament, Walker is aiming to get over the hump this season. He’s 33-4 overall and claimed four wins at the COC tournament with three falls and a 5-3 sudden-victory decision over Joplin’s Sam Melton in the championship semifinals.
Landon Kivett, Neosho120-pound senior
Kivett is looking to cap his prep career on a high note after placing fourth at the state tournament in 2019 and sixth in 2020. He’s 30-9 on the year and most recently placed second at the conference tournament.
Hayden Crane, Neosho132-pound junior
A returning state qualifier, Crane is aiming for his first podium finish as a junior. He has 32 wins in 41 matches this season, and most recently, he claimed a COC title with a 4-2 decision in sudden victory over Ozark’s Elijah Maskrod.
Eli Zar, Neosho145-pound sophomore
Zar is 27-6 and has claimed three tournament titles in his sophomore season. One of his first-place finishes came at the conference tournament, where he defeated Carthage’s Davion King in the finals with a second-period fall.
Cole Stewart, Carl Junction145-pound senior
Stewart is another area wrestler seeking his first state medal after qualifying for the state tournament twice already. He’s 26-13 in his prep finale.
Cayden Auch, Neosho160-pound senior
Does he really need an introduction?
Auch is looking to make his case as the best wrestler to ever come out of Neosho. He already has three prep state championships under his belt and can become the first in Neosho High School history to be a four-timer come March. He’s a perfect 41-0 in his senior campaign.
Eric Holt, Neosho170-pound senior
Despite limited mat time this season, Holt is a medalist candidate at the 170-pound weight class after placing at state a couple of years ago. He’s 9-4 this season and was runner-up at the COC tournament.
Roger Carranco, Webb City182-pound senior
Carranco is 21-6 and placed third in a tough COC bracket that featured Cassatt and Gall — a pair of state title contenders in their respective classifications. He picked up three falls and a pair of major decisions at the conference tourney.
Jeremiah Larson, Neosho195-pound senior
Larson is the wrestler to beat at the 195-pound weight class after he claimed his first state title a season ago. He’s 36-0 this year and won a COC title with a first-period fall over Webb City’s Jacob Ott.
Jacob Ott, Webb City195-pound senior
Ott has saved his best prep season for last as he’s gone 24-4 and claimed titles at the Monett Tournament and Tiger Pride Battle.
Jacob Fry, Neosho220-pound senior
Fry seeks his first appearance at the state tournament. He’s 16-4 on the year and picked up four wins en route to a runner-up finish at the COC tournament.
Brennan Carey, Carl Junction220-pound freshman
One of the top freshman wrestlers in the area, Carey is 21-9 and comes off a third-place finish at the COC tournament. The two-time junior high state champion registered three falls at the conference tourney.
Jared Porter is a sports reporter at The Joplin Globe. His email address is jporter@joplinglobe.com.
