We’re about two weeks away from the official start of the high school wrestling postseason, and many wrestlers in the area will be vying for podium finishes or better by the time the state tournament arrives in March.
So over the next few weeks, I’ll be highlighting some of the wrestlers to watch in each classification as well as the girls division. Each list will be my own, with none being a direct reflection of the opinions of any area coaches.
Today, we start in Class 4 with area boys teams Joplin and Carthage.
Sam Melton, Joplin, 106-pound freshman
The list begins with a standout freshman who’s gone 22-3 this season at the 106-pound weight class.
Melton won an individual title at the Republic Invitational earlier this month before placing fourth in a tough Central Ozark Conference tournament this past weekend.
“He’s a talented freshman who could be undefeated right now,” Joplin coach Jeremy Finley said. “The COC is one of the toughest conferences in the state, and I thought Sam wrestled hard and wrestled well. So he’s one of our guys who could definitely make some noise come March.”
Bradyn Tate, Carthage, 113-pound freshman
Carthage features a standout freshman of its own at 113 in Tate, who’s surrendered just two losses in 21 matches this season.
One of Tate’s setbacks came in the finals of the COC tournament against Nixa’s Zan Fugitt, who’s the top-ranked wrestler at the weight in Class 4. Tate went 4-1 in the conference tourney with four pins, one of which was a 46-second fall over Neosho’s Wyatt Black in the championship semifinals.
Carlos Reyes, Carthage, 120-pound senior
A returning state qualifier for the Tigers, Reyes is 32-5 and seeking his first podium finish at the state tournament despite being just a fourth-year wrestler.
Reyes recently logged the 100th win of his prep career before placing third at the COC tournament with a second-period fall over Republic’s Dominick Famiano.
Carthage coach Kenny Brown said Reyes “still has room to grow as a wrestler, which should make him desirable to some college programs.”
Josiah Vaughn, Joplin, 132-pound senior
Vaughn’s prep career is seemingly peaking at the right time after the senior went 4-1 at the COC tournament to place third.
An 11-5 decision over Carl Junction’s Dexter Merrell in the third-place match improved Vaughn’s season record to 14-10. His only loss on the weekend came against the eventual champion in Neosho’s Hayden Crane.
“He’s a hard-working senior,” Finley said of Vaughn. “And as I said earlier, the COC tournament is no cakewalk. For Josiah to come out and wrestle the way he did, he represented himself and the program well. He has plenty of momentum going into districts.”
Eli Sneed, Carthage, 138-pound junior
A tough sectional bracket might be the only thing that stands between Sneed and his first state medal.
Sneed is 30-7 after winning a COC title with a second-period fall over Willard’s Oscar Martinez in the finals. However, following the district round of the postseason, Sneed will likely compete in a sectional bracket that will include the first-, third- and fourth-ranked wrestlers in the state.
Sneed, ranked sixth at his weight, would have to place in the top three at the sectional to qualify for the state tournament.
“It’d be foolish to count him out,” Brown said. “It’s unfortunate how (the postseason) is formatted this year, but Eli is more than capable of overcoming a tough bracket and making it to state. A podium finish is definitely within reach for him.”
Davion King, Carthage, 145-pound sophomore
King is 32-5 one season after qualifying for the state tournament as a freshman.
At the COC tournament, King went 4-1 and finished runner-up behind Neosho’s Eli Zar. He logged three falls in the tourney, with the quickest coming in 31 seconds against Joplin’s Johnathon Burk.
Brendan Mynatt, Joplin, 160-pound junior
Finley refers to Mynatt as “a pinning machine,” and it’s easy to understand why after the junior logged three falls — each coming in less than a minute — en route to his fifth-place finish at the COC tournament.
“He’s dangerous, and he's probably not someone you want to see when your season is on the line,” Finley said. “He can stick anyone at any time.”
Mynatt is 18-7 on the year.
Luke Gall, Carthage, 182-pound sophomore
Gall was denied a chance at competing in the state tournament last year as a freshman after suffering a broken arm in a dual against Neosho, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.
However, he’s quickly reminding people this year why he’s one of the most talented and physically gifted prep athletes in the state.
Also a standout running back for Carthage in the fall, Gall is 27-5 in his sophomore wrestling campaign and recently took Class 3 top-ranked wrestler Jesse Cassatt of Carl Junction to overtime in the finals of the COC tournament. Cassatt ultimately claimed the individual title with a takedown in sudden victory.
Gall, a former youth state champion, logged three falls and one technical fall en route to his finals appearance at the conference tourney.
Brayden Thomas, Joplin, 182-pound junior
Thomas is Joplin’s lone returning state qualifier this season after accomplishing the feat last year as a sophomore.
He moved to 9-6 on the season after a 2-2 showing at the COC tournament, where he was able to pick up a pair of first-period falls en route to a sixth-place finish.
Jared Porter is a sports reporter for The Joplin Globe. His email is jporter@joplinglobe.com.
