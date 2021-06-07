James Madison’s Cinderella run in the Women’s College World Series is over, but the softball world would agree that the Dukes are nonetheless champions in their own right.
I’m a softball fan. I’ve always related to it because it’s the counterpart to one of the sports I grew up playing — baseball — and it arguably features a better pace and more emotion than that said counterpart. It’s become somewhat of a tradition for my father and me to exchange texts about our shared rooting interest, the University of Oklahoma, on almost a daily basis during the Sooners’ postseason runs.
But although I’m an avid follower of college softball — and in turn the WCWS — I’d be lying if I said I knew anything about James Madison’s softball team prior to last week.
I sure know about it now. I think most of us do.
Even the most casual softball fans and followers were captivated by the Dukes’ historic postseason run that saw them knock off five ranked teams — No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Missouri, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 25 Liberty — to pull within one win of becoming the first unseeded team in NCAA Division I history to make the national championship series. They were already the first unseeded team in history to get off to a 2-0 start in the WCWS.
JMU’s championship bid was ultimately denied by a heavy-hitting Sooners team that picked up back-to-back wins over the Dukes on Sunday and Monday. But you may not have known that based on the way James Madison was celebrated on social media, televised broadcasts and more in the hours that followed.
You could say the heart and soul of the JMU team was its standout pitcher, Odicci Alexander, who quickly made national headlines in Oklahoma City as she stifled several of the top offenses in the nation.
Alexander tossed 26 2/3 innings of the 29 innings JMU played in the World Series, limiting the opposition to a combined 16 runs while striking out 18 batters. Perhaps her biggest moment of the week came on Friday against Oklahoma State, when she made a diving tag at home plate to preserve a late lead for the Dukes — a play that immediately went viral on seemingly all social media platforms.
And again, it should be noted that the two Oklahoma teams Alexander faced in OKC were among the best offenses in the country. The top-ranked Sooners alone have put together one of the best single-season offensive showings in NCAA history with 632 runs scored and 155 home runs hit.
So that standing ovation the OKC crowd gave Alexander when her day was done on Monday? It was more than deserving. Good on that OU-dominated crowd that understood the significance of Alexander’s weeklong performance and gave it the recognition it deserved.
Of course, the praises rolling in for the Alexander and the Dukes didn’t end there.
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe was on-site at the World Series, and after JMU’s final game on Monday, she tweeted, “Odicci Alexander has been THE BEST part of the 2021 WCWS. She gave everything she has. Even the Oklahoma fans are giving her a standing ovation as she leaves game. We are all in tears over here.”
The official Twitter account of Oklahoma City (@cityofokc) tagged the JMU softball account with a message that read, “Not sure a player and team have charmed our softball-crazed city quite like that before — thanks and congratulations to Odicci and all the Dukes on a great season. Hope to see JMU back year after year.”
OU softball coach Patty Gasso joined in on the praise during her postgame interview, saying, “I think single-handedly James Madison made our sport better.”
The Dukes’ Cinderella run didn’t technically get its fairy tale ending. But in a way, it did.
James Madison arrived in Oklahoma City as an unseeded and mostly unknown team. It took its exit as a team the softball world likely won't forget.
