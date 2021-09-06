It was a little more than four years ago that I first took a seat at my desk at The Joplin Globe.
Time has flown by, and it’s a bit crazy to think back to that first day on the job and realize just how much has changed.
Fewer people and more empty seats is an unfortunate reality for many newsrooms these days, but I know I’m not the only one who believes our industry will evolve; that local journalism will thrive once again.
And on a personal note, the last couple of weeks have especially been a whirlwind. As I sit at that same desk from four years ago, I’m just now starting to digest it all.
On Monday, I officially started my new role as sports editor of the Globe. I’m both excited and humbled by the opportunity, and I look forward to leading a department that’s produced — and will continue to produce — some of the best high school and college sports content in Missouri.
Many of our readers are likely aware that former Globe Sports Editor Jim Henry has moved on to lead the Pittsburg Morning Sun.
To be honest, it’s been quite odd the past couple of days to sit a few feet away from Jim’s old desk, which is no longer submerged under a heaping pile of newspapers, outdated rosters, dummy pages, coach questionnaires, football tabloids and anything else he collected over the last several decades.
I’ve commonly joked with Jim by telling him that a messy desk is an indicator of a bright mind. That couldn’t be more true in his case. There’s a reason he had a 39-year tenure at the Globe, and much of it had to do with his keen journalism sense, his work ethic and his passion for the sports scene in Joplin and its surrounding communities.
I’m thankful to have had one of this sports department’s best as a mentor these last several years. There’s no doubt Jim will continue to do great things across the state border.
A bit about me…
I’m an Oklahoma City native who wrestled and played baseball at Carl Albert High School. I was fortunate enough to win three combined state championships — two in wrestling and one in baseball — before I moved to Michigan to wrestle at Central Michigan University, where I eventually graduated with a degree in journalism in 2015.
I started my first full-time gig in the late summer of 2015 at the Tahlequah Daily Press as sports editor. From there, a connection with Carol Stark, former editor of the Globe, led to my transition to Joplin in 2017 to be a sports writer.
As you would expect, much of my interests and hobbies revolve around sports. Among those interests are the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners and, of course, the CMU Chippewas. Please don’t hold any of that against me.
I’ve held several beats over the past several years with the Globe, including Missouri Southern State University football and baseball, Carthage football and (basically) the entire prep wrestling scene in Southwest Missouri.
Oh yeah, I have a roommate named Russell — a cat.
As for the future of the Globe sports department, the aim is simple. We’ll continue to prioritize quality storytelling of the countless athletes, coaches, athletic departments, programs and schools in our area.
Some things will be a little unique.
We’ve already started a weekly podcast called The Joplin Globepodders, where we discuss sports topics ranging from the high school to the professional ranks. Special guests from the area will be invited on the show on a regular basis. We’ve had fun with it so far and hope listeners will enjoy it just as much.
We also plan to lean a bit more on the writing of features, profiles, columns and analysis. The goal is to be less reliant on traditional play-by-play gamers or recaps and more focused on in-depth storytelling that will hopefully interest and entertain readers to a better extent.
I suppose another thing that’s new is the fact that I’m now the oldest sports guy in the newsroom. How the heck did that happen?
Along with current sports writer Derek Shore, our staff will include Trey Vaughan, who is transitioning to a more full-time role in the sports department. Trey has been the main page designer for the sports section in the last several months, and he’ll continue to handle much of those duties while also getting his feet wet with some writing.
These are two hard-working guys who will make my transition much easier. Their banter keeps me on my toes, too, which is good.
Needless to say, there’s a lot to be excited about. The school year has kicked off and we already have several fun content ideas in store.
It’s time to messy up this desk.
