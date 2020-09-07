We’re a few weeks into the fall sports season, and by now we all must feel pretty numb to terms we’ve been hearing on a daily basis.
“Unprecedented times.”
“A new normal.”
“Adjustments.”
“Change.”
It’s all true. These are unprecedented times caused by COVID-19. And if you haven’t already, it’s time to realize there’s a new reality that we all have to come to accept.
A return to normalcy isn’t going to happen anytime soon.
But is that necessarily a bad thing?
Well, not as long as we continue to adapt.
So far, adaptation has enabled prep sports in Jasper and Newton counties to operate smoothly this fall — or at least as smoothly as you can expect in the midst of a global pandemic that has cast an ominous shadow over the sports world since March.
Capacity limitations, social distancing, mask-wearing ... these are some of the adjustments that have been implemented and, from what we can tell, followed as schools have cautiously made their return to organized sports. Now we have hundreds, if not thousands, of high school students partaking in sports such as football, softball, soccer, volleyball and golf.
And the outcome?
We can only go off what’s been reported, but just a handful of positive cases so far at high schools in Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Neosho and Webb City have been traced back to specific sports teams. In those instances, workouts were temporarily discontinued and individuals were quarantined.
Nothing close to an outbreak, though. No teamwide spread, no reason to panic, no reason to shut down sports on a broad scale.
Sure, practices and competitions have a different look and feel. There are masks, countless bottles of hand sanitizer and, in some cases, temperature checks. Athletes, coaches and spectators are encouraged to keep their social distance from each other whenever possible.
And as much as it may seem like overkill, pre- and postgame handshakes between teams are even a thing of the past.
There is no guarantee for complete safety, of course. In life — especially in sports — there never is.
But an unprecedented time calls for a need to adapt. Local schools have done so, and early indications suggest there’s potential for us to enjoy a full school year of sports.
So long as we continue to accept and abide by our new reality.
Jared Porter is a sport writer for The Joplin Globe.
