The Atiba Bradley era at Missouri Southern is off to an ideal start — and not because of the obvious reason you might think.
If you missed it, the MSSU football team played its first game under Bradley on Thursday and claimed a gritty 21-20 win over Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma.
In their first and only game against outside competition this spring, the Lions managed to score a late go-ahead touchdown they needed on a 51-yard pass from junior transfer quarterback Jaylon Banks to sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak. The MSSU defense later preserved the lead with a pivotal stop on an SNU 2-point try in the final minute to all but ice the game.
For a Lions program that has struggled as much as it has in recent years to add to its win column, the outcome was a welcome one. But perhaps the win itself didn’t tell the entire story, why Southern fans have even more reason to be optimistic for the future.
Something about the Bradley-led Lions felt, well, different. A good different.
Maybe it was the four quarters of enthusiasm and engaged activity on MSSU's sideline, which eventually erupted into a full-on celebration once the final buzzer sounded to punctuate the win.
Maybe it was the chip the Lions seemingly had on their shoulder in a physical game that featured a lot of post-play chatter as well as the hits to back it up.
Maybe it was MSSU's offense that found points when it needed them most on a cold and wind-riddled day. Or the defense that had the swift-footed SNU quarterback Gage Porter running for dear life most of the afternoon.
Maybe it was simply Southern’s ability to pull out a gutsy win despite having just 10 days to prepare for an impromptu spring game under a new head coach, mostly new staff and new system.
There were several individual performers who stood out. Senior running back Josh Mercer was one of them as he rushed for a career-high 156 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown. Banks (4 of 16 for 105 yards) would be the first to tell you that the high wind gusts throughout the game made for a frustrating afternoon as a quarterback, but his late touchdown pass and 124 yards of total offense proved to make a difference nonetheless.
Then on defense, players such as linebacker Colton Winder (eight tackles), defensive back Malachi Broadnax (six tackles), linebacker Jakwan Allen (five tackles, one sack) and defensive end Jamie Tago (five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss) each played a hand in helping the Lions hold SNU to just three scores in 10 possessions. The Southern defense also generated three turnovers, with two leading to touchdowns in the second quarter.
If you ask Bradley, the win was an added bonus to an encouraging day of high-effort play. Not just because it was his first win as the Lions' head coach but also because it rewarded his players.
“I think the biggest thing for me is I really wanted it for the kids,” Bradley said after the game. “The kids have done everything we’ve asked in the short time that I’ve been here. The kids are working hard and buying in. So to me, it was really important they get something to say, 'OK, when we work hard, we get rewarded.’”
Sure, we can nitpick the Lions’ six penalties that cost them 75 combined yards. Or their 15-minute disadvantage in time of possession. Or even the quality of their opponent, which lost all three of its exhibition games this spring and went 2-9 in 2019.
But as Bradley explained, the mistakes were expected. And there's plenty of time to address those mistakes before MSSU embarks on another rigorous, unforgiving MIAA campaign next fall.
“The biggest thing that we have to get corrected are the penalties,” he said. “When you're in the MIAA, you’re going to see high-level competition every week. You can’t allow an offense to keep a drive alive with penalties. You can’t allow your offense to stall out with penalties. Several mistakes today really killed us, but we’ll get those corrected with the time we have remaining this spring and moving forward. We know we still have a long way to go.”
A long way to go.
But still an ideal start.
