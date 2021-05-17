Bryce Darnell put it best after the Missouri Southern baseball team’s likely season-ending loss to Central Oklahoma in the MIAA tournament on Sunday at Warren Turner Field.
“The sad part is you don’t want it to end,” the head coach said. “A lot of these guys meant a lot to our program. We have some hall of famers in this bunch that will be in our Athletic Hall of Fame. It’s hard to see them go, but it always comes to an end.”
Darnell said it time and time again — and again and again and again — that his connection with the Lions’ 2021 senior class is a special one. It runs deep.
But barring some unlikely fortune, Southern will miss out on the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament when the six-team field is announced in the coming days. That means the final chapter has probably already been written for the MSSU careers of seniors Ryan Hunter, Joe Kinder, Troy Gagan, Zach Parish, Corey Cowan and Will Bausinger.
And what a senior class it was.
The entirety of the class had joined the program by 2019. and in three seasons together — including an abbreviated 2020 season — the Lions logged a .675 win percentage with 81 triumphs in 120 games. In that span, Southern’s deepest run in the postseason came in 2019 when it advanced to the Central Regional Tournament in Warrensburg and finished with a 35-21 record.
The Lions got off to a 16-5 start in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. and of course, 2021 saw MSSU ranked as high as fifth in the nation before finishing with a 30-13 record.
There were plenty of accolades along the way, too.
Parish will go down as one of the best pitchers in Division II baseball after setting the all-time career strikeout record with 488 K’s.
The lefty from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, was twice named the MIAA Pitcher of the Year, and he was the active career leader in all of NCAA baseball in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts in a 2021 campaign that saw him go 11-1 with a 1.21 earned run average.
Parish was joined on the all-MIAA first team by utility player Gagan, who had a team-high batting average of .376 while logging 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 RBIs.
Gagan, nicknamed “Cowboy” by his MSSU peers, was a fan favorite because of his fiery, competitive personality. The Ramona, Oklahoma, product wasn’t afraid to partake in midgame chatter with opposing players, coaches and even fans. Of course, he had his play do the majority of the talking for him.
Hunter carried more of a stoic demeanor and saved his best baseball for last. The Maumelle, Arkansas, native was primarily the designated hitter this season, and perhaps his biggest highlights came in the MIAA tournament, when he homered twice — one being a grand slam — in the Lions’ series against UCO.
Bausinger and Kinder were both program guys who joined MSSU in 2017. and coincidentally, they both landed third-team all-conference honors as seniors.
Bausinger, a righty out of St. Louis, went 6-3 in his final campaign with a 4.22 ERA, 88 strikeouts and just 19 walks. Kinder, the starting shortstop out of Liberty, posted a .325 batting average with 49 hits, 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 RBIs.
Then Cowan, a reliever from Merrian, Kansas, went 1-1 and picked up three saves in 15 game appearances. The Turner High School product was previously an all-conference selection during his playing days at Kansas City Kansas Community College.
So although it may feel like their final collegiate season ended prematurely, there’s no doubt that these MSSU seniors helped set a high standard for years to come.
The consensus among Southern baseball fans and followers is that this senior class will be remembered for quite some time.
