It's not really Super Bowl weekend if you don't have sports heads shoving countless -- and mostly meaningless -- stats and factoids down your throat.
So here we go. Let's take a look at today's Super Bowl LIV matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers.
We can start of with a nice round number in 50, or the amount of years it's been since the Chiefs made it to this point in a season.
This 28-year-old didn't experience 1970, but a quick Google search tells me it was a simpler time.
The average income of families in the U.S. was about $10,000.
A gallon of gas was 36 cents.
A copy of Sports Illustrated was 15 cents.
The American Motors Company's Gremlin (what on earth is that?) was $1,800.
Sure, 1970 had its downsides, too. Like the disbandment of the Beatles. Plus the Apollo 13 accident. And Richard Nixon.
But if you were a football fan in Kansas City in 1970, you probably won't forget watching the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time after their win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.
But that 50-year Lombardi Trophy drought that followed for Chiefs Kingdom? Yikes. It's the second-longest such drought in the NFL. The New York Jets take the cake at 51 years, but at least they aren't one of the nine franchises that have yet to make the Super Bowl.
Let's not move on from the number 50 on a sour note.
Here. Patrick Mahomes threw 50 touchdowns as the 2018 league MVP, and he's the favorite to win Super Bowl LIV MVP.
OK, next number. Let's go with 6.
A Super Bowl win tonight for San Francisco would be the franchise's sixth overall and tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history.
Today marks the sixth time that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, has been the site of the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs scored six straight touchdowns after falling in a 24-0 hole to the Texans in the AFC divisional round.
The next number is 37.
Former running back Joe Delaney wore No. 37 for two seasons (1981-82) with the Chiefs as he set four franchise records that would stand for more than 20 years.
Delaney tragically died in 1983 while attempting to rescue three children from drowning in a pond in Monroe, Louisiana. Today's Super Bowl LIV arrives 37 years after Delaney's death.
San Francisco punched its ticket to the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. The 49ers also picked up a 37-8 win over the Packers in the regular season.
Moving on to the number 4,000.
As I write this on Saturday, you can't acquire a Super Bowl ticket for less than $4,000.
And finally, the number 1.
Kansas City is the consensus favorite to win today's big game, but by the thinnest of margins. It opened as a 1-point favorite, and it's a line that hasn't really moved no matter where you look.
Today marks Super Bowl appearance No. 1 for San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. He and Kansas City coach Andy Reid, who's making his second Super Bowl appearance, both seek their first Super Bowl victory.
This is the first Super Bowl meeting between the Chiefs and 49ers.
If you're a millenial like me, you're part of one of the two American generations that will experience a Chiefs Super Bowl for the first time today. Enjoy it. The future looks bright for Kansas City, but you never know if it's the last time you'll see the Red and Gold on the big stage for decades.
JARED PORTER is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at jporter@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter.
